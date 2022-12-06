Madison County Marriage Licenses week of November 17 - 23, 2022

Nov. 17
• Andrew Garrett Tucker, U.S. Army Corrections, 23, of Richmond to Erica Lashae Jones, unemployed, 21, of Richmond
• Samantha Nicole McQuain, CMA/scribe, 25, of Richmond to James Drake Fitzpatrick, legal assistant, 27, of Richmond
• Matthew David Rowlette, self-employed, 22, of Berea to Haley Grace Devasher, team lead/plant specialist, 21, of Berea
• Taylor Nicole Bonham, teacher, 23, of Richmond to Kameron Lee Presnell, teacher, 25, of Richmond
• Mitchell Todd Branham, healthcare admin, 29 of Richmond to Morgan Marie Osbourn, accountant, 26, of Richmond
Nov. 18
• Michael Preston Henson, respiratory therapist, 30, of Richmond to Lyndsey Camille Overbee, physical therapist assistant, 25, of Beattyville
Nov. 21
• Magan Amanda Warren, unemployed, 23, of Richmond to Carter Michael Smith, ED technician, 23, of Richmond
• Tammy Lynn Smith, supply tech, 55, of Berea to Frankie Carpenter, Jr., truck driver, 61, of Berea
• Courtney Elizabeth Foley, teacher, 29, of Richmond to Elliot Cameron Baldridge, firefighter, 34, of Richmond
• April Ann Petrowski, truck driver, 32, of Richmond to Jessica Lorraine Bishop, housewife, 33, of Richmond
