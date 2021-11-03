Madison County Marriage Licenses: Week of October 14 - 17, 2021

Oct. 14
• Courtney Brooke Patton, teacher, 23, of Richmond to Trenton Dale Combs, business owner, 21, of Waco
• Alexandra Lynnae – Rayne Gardiner, counselor, 25, of Richmond to Lucas Martin Todd, recovery coach, 25, of Richmond
• Sherika Jade T’Keya Day, daycare teacher, 25, of Berea to Doniel Neshay Helton, Department of Defense, 30, of Richmond
• Christopher Michael Brooks, factory, 37, of Richmond to Brittani Meshelle Neal, student, 30, of Richmond
• Jennifer Lee Little, realtor, 44, of Richmond to Jeffrey Wayne Dray, sales manager, 49, of Richmond
• Tyler Kelly Clem, driver, 27, of Winchester to Megan Alaina Hall, accountant, 26, of Richmond
•Heather Ann Reynolds, administrative specialist II, 39, of Berea to Lawrence Verdon West II, Principal FSS II, of Berea
• Keith Anfernee Mason, paint technician, 25, of Richmond to Hannah Marie Harrison, office manager, 24, of Richmond
Oct 15
• Jayme Brook Johnson, unemployed, 37, of Richmond to Jonathan Howard Johnson, CNC machinist, 39, of Richmond
Oct. 19
• Rickie Gene Bennett, CDL driver, 54, of Annville to Tammy Deronna Bearse, general clerk, 56, of Berea
• Adrian Shiloh Hosler, counseling student, 31, of Richmond to Bobby Ross Holliman II, teacher, 31, of Youngsville, North Carolina
• Allison Juanita Rodrigues, Baptist Healthcare Systems, Inc, 36, of Richmond to Jose Ramiro Caceres Sanchez, self-employed, 32, of Richmond
• Katherine Rae Barker, professor, 28, of Richmond to Michael Paul Southgate, general manager, 28, of Richmond
• Shelbi Leann Nolan, RN, 29, of Richmond to Ethan James Nolan, contractor, 30, of Richmond
• Alexander Bobby Anders, truck driver, 28, of Richmond to Brianna Nickole Jones, customer service, 29, of Richmond
Oct. 20
• Kendall Nicole Stapp, teacher, 33 of Richmond to Justin O’Neal, state worker/farmer, 34, of Lancaster
• Sarah Elizabeth Reed, CMA, 27, of Berea to Brandon Curtis Graham, Bluegrass Army Depot, 28 of Berea
Shundrica Laquandra McCollins, cosmetologist, 39, of Richmond to Robert Nelson Howell, Jr., self-employed, 55, of Richmond
• Stephanie Lynn Roberts, accounting, 44, of Berea to Roger Ray Anglin, factory, 47, of Berea
• Courtney Nicole Bales, registered nurse, 30, of Richmond to Christopher Austin Young, truck driver, 31, of Rineyville
• Jacob Cole Francisco, construction, 24, of Richmond to Madison Alexandra Jordan Farley, student, 23, of Richmond
• Danielle Jade Sparks, medical assistant, 23, of Irvine to Jeffery Scott Turpin, construction worker, 25, of Irvine
Dillan Ray Lee, Lowe’s department manager, 26, of Richmond to Adrianne McKenzie Walker, Lowe’s head cashier, 23, of Waco
• Jacqueline Elizabeth Corum, Berea College employee, 25, of Berea to Kelley Susan Farley, legislative aide, 25, of Richmond
