Madison County Marriage Licenses: Week of September 16 - 22, 2021

Sept. 16
• Michael Shannon Gordon, restaurant manager, 45, of Waco to Madison Raven Robinson, unemployed, 25, of Waco
• Mackenzie Jaye Maupin, director of health and safety, 21 of Richmond to Susan Renee Chappell, care coordinator, 25, of Richmond
• Laura Jean Wilson, community relations, 29 of Waco, to Taylor Brandon Wilson, business owner, 29, of Waco
• Kaitlyn Leigh Ann Farmer, unemployed, 19, of Baxter to Ken Edward Stewart, Amazon, 24, of Richmond
Sept. 20
• Fred Wayne Neal, retired, 67, of Richmond to Robin Renee Kidwell, retired, 59, of Richmond
• Gregory Seth Wright, electrician, 21 of Baxter to Angelica Faye Bowen, social worker, 23, of Richmond
• Misty Rose Miller, Unemployed, 28, of Berea to Jonathan Ryan Neal, unemployed, 27 of Berea
• Adrianna Sturgill, paramedic, 32, of Richmond to James Lee Smith, warehouse associate, 37, of Richmond
• Shelby Rae Griffith, resource coordinator, 24, of Waco to Jared Riley New, 911 Telecommunicator, 24, of Richmond
Sept. 21
• Johndora Rosleen Nelson, licensed practical nurse, 31, of Lexington to James Amos McGuire, warehouse technician, 41, of Lexington
• Joshua James Wilson, self-employed, 34, of Lexington to Amanda Brown, KY Real Estate Professional, 35, of Richmond
• Rhonda Lee Culton, shipping at Rand McNally, 37, of Richmond to Christopher Horn, shipping at Rand McNally, 47, of Richmond
• Richard Lee Black, software developer, 40, of Richmond to Sidney Rae Sparks, unemployed, 38, of Richmond
• Allison Marie Milligan, homemaker, 41 of Los Lunas, New Mexico to John William Telek, self-employed, 54, of Los Lunas, New Mexico
• Angela Marie Johnson, pharmacist, 38, of Richmond to Phillip Lee Graham, embroiderer, 40, of Richmond
Sept. 22
• Caitlyn Elizabeth Hunt, Lockhead Martin, 28, of Berea to Clinton Tyler Parks, Hyster-Yale, 29, of Berea
