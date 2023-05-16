Madison County Marriages: April 27 - May 3, 2023

April 27

• Shannon Rose Peters, caregiver, 48, of Somerset to Stephen Allan Miller, tree trimmer, 47, of Somerset

• Gary Dean Daniels, production machine mechanic, 61, of Richmond to Bridgett Eugenia Muncy, automotive, 60, of Irvine

• Regina Lee Smith, not given, 44, of Richmond to James Kenneth Cable, not given, 59, of Richmond

May 1

• John Thomas Dees, disabled, 64, of Berea to Melissa Kaye Richards, unemployed, 49, of Berea

• Whitney Brooke Caudill, medical assistant, 31, of Richmond to Stephen Forest Clevenger, water plant operator, 39, of Richmond

• John Miguel Jennings, martial arts chief instruction, 20, of Richmond to Caydence Cheyanne Gardner, assistant manager, 19, of Richmond

• Alexis Faith King, sales associate, 18, of Richmond o Tyler Patrick Gogan, chef, 20, of Richmond

• Zachary David Campbell, SCA Waste Management, 26, of Richmond to Leigh Ann Garrett, unemployed, 26, of Richmond

• Shelby Jordan Parker, personal chef, 29, of Richmond to Patrick Barkley Hobbs, technician, 28, of Richmond

May 2

• Angela Renee Caudill, medical assistant, 34, of Berea to Wallace Eugene Coffey, Walmart, 48, of Berea

• Kristina Jean Wilson, Shell Mini Mart, 40, of Berea to Christopher Shane Tackett, not given, 41, of Berea

May 3

• Pamela Marie Jackson, unemployed, 23, of Harrodsburg to Braulio Orlando Ayo Concha, active-duty military, 22, of San Diego, California

• Layla Rocke Gelinas, beauty advisor, 19, of Richmond to Sebastian Cole Riddell, courtesy clerk, 19, of Richmond

