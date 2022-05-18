Madison County Marriages: April 28 - May 4, 2022

April 28
• Heather Renae Davidson, housewife, 35, of Richmond to Corey Preston Lee Harding, farmer, 24, of Berea
April 29
• Ricky Allen Whitaker, farm manager, 57, of Richmond to Barbara Ann Nicholas, janitorial grounds maintenance, 54, Richmond
May 3
• Jared Austin Long, welder, 26, of Berea to Brandie Marie Hawk, Family Resource Center, 25, of Lilly
• Stephen Broughton, security officer, 53, of Richmond to Christie Marie Muriuki, teacher, 48, of Richmond
• Dalton Micah Nealy, Challen Manufacturing, 21, to Rebecca Noel Miller, Ulta Beauty, 21, of Berea
• Tiffany Michelle Renfro, self-employed, 25, of Berea to Jackie Lee Fryer, II CKI Industries, 24, of Berea
• Brooklyn Paige Long, police officer, 25, of Richmond to Douglas Alan Gay, II, police officer, 27 of Richmond
• Ricardo Lopes Calderon, construction worker, 44 of Richmond to Dolores Eslava Ordinola, housekeeping, 49, of Richmond
• Thomas Allen Broyles, Sr., unemployed, 36, of Berea to Mary Jean Pugh, unemployed, 27, of Berea
