Madison County Marriages: December 18 - 21, 2022

Dec. 19

• McKenzie Kay Wilder, pharmacy tech, 25, of Richmond to Joshua Hunter Allan Fritz, forklift

driver, 25, of Richmond

• Brooke Ashley Bidwell, courtesy clerk, 21, of Richmond to Christopher Allen White, cook, 35, of Richmond

 

Dec. 21

 

• Kaylin Savanna Herzog, server, 26, of Richmond to Hunter Wayne Young, assembler, 22, of

Richmond

• Eugenia Lynn Wilson, nurse practitioner, 63, of Berea to Kevin Wilson Medley, 68, Retired, of

Speedwell, Tennessee

• Lesley Miranda Reynolds, healthcare, 43, of Richmond to Michael Wayne Smith, Qualex, 43,

of Berea

• Abigail Nicole Durham, waiver services, 37, of Mt. Vernon to Jonas Lee Murphy, carpenter, 41, of Berea

