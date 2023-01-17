December 29
• Kaitland Gail Banks, shelter director, 27, of Richmond to Adam Jeffrey Stewart, mental health tech, 32, of Stamping Ground
• Merranda Carol Rhodus, mechanic, 27, of Sadieville to Kevin Dean Neal, mechanic, 41, of Richmond
• Charles Daniel Crabtree, contractor, 25, of Mt. Vernon to Kristiana Nakaj, student, 22, of Berea
January 3
• Kleidismar Argelis Paradas Vasquez, unemployed, 18, of Richmond to Luis Jaramillo Ochoa, unemployed, 21, of Richmond
• Isaac Nathan Dicenzo, military, 21, of Kapolei, Hawaii to Hannah Noelle Kirwan, pediatric dentistry, 21, of Tualatin, Oregon
January 4
• Bridget Celeste McKinney, HR Appharvest, 24, of Berea to Mason Daulton Durham, BGAD, 23, of Somerset
• Timmie Medina Reedy, self-employed, 59, of Big Hill to Tammy Lynn Clemons, self-employed, 49, of Big Hill
• Briana Rae Stone, stay at home mom, 26, of Richmond to Justin William Ricky Kirk, construction, 27, of Richmond
• Breanna Mae Carpenter, pharmacy tech, 26, of Berea to James – Michael Herbert Lear, plant operator, 29, of Berea
