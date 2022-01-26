Madison County Marriages: December 9 - 15, 2021

Dec. 9

• Andrew Stephen Koch, systems tech installer, 30 of Richmond to Assel Bekeyeva, unemployed, 38, of Richmond

• Omid Talbnejad, finance, 38, of Richmond to Maria Gracia Barreto, RN, 20, of Richmond 

• Kaitlynn Faith Dooley, teacher, 23, of Berea to Jordan Steele Hendrix, accountant, 22, of Berea

• Nathan Ryan Hudson, pharmacist, 20 of Richmond to Alisha Michelle Smith, counselor, 28 of Richmond

 Dec. 13

• Hunter Michael Potter, student, 26, of Richmond to Kristine Elena Wertz, teacher, 24, of Richmond

• Jeanean Robin Breslin, program manager, 48 of Berea to Howard Eric Roberts, self-employed, 49, of Berea

