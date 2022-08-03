Madison County Marriages: July 14,- 20, 2022

July 15
• Maria Elizabeth Leonard, active-duty army, 21, of Richmond to Aaron Paul Murphy, UPS package handler, 23, of Richmond
• Levi Quincy Lainhart, farmer, 26, of Ravenna to Natalie Taylor land, sonographer, 28, of Beattyville
July 18
•. Jamie Lee Britton, paramedic, 32, paramedic, of Waco to Jacob Thomas Woosley, paramedic, 34, of Waco
• Alexandria Margaret Baker, coordinator, 26, of Richmond to Jonathan Cody Jones, owner/operator, 27 of Richmond
• Victoria Hunter Bowling, bookkeeper, 25, of Berea to John Conner Shoemaker, engineer, 32, of Richmond
• Luke Alexander Little, U.S. Army, 24, of Whitesburg to Makayla Rene House, Student, 21, of Lexington
• Alexander Rose Strouse, unemployed, 22 of Richmond, to Osiel Hernandez Gonzalez, federal consultor, 23, of Decatur, Alabama
• Samantha Rae Tippe, nurse, 30, of Richmond to Mark Landon Cooper, BGAD, 36, of Richmond
• Brenda Sue Lawson, disabled, 63, of Waco to Paul David Fritz, retired, 65, of Waco
July 19
• Kelli Rebekah Tackett, student, 22, of Richmond to Conner John Brondhaver, student, 21, of Richmond
• Ara Pauline Clarize Pedro Lee, unemployed, 27, of Richmond to David Anthony Sable, machine operator, 52, of Richmond
July 20
• Kelsey Katelyn Schafer, teacher, 27, of Richmond to Charles Ryan Russell, team leader, 31, of Richmond
• Wendell Ray Spradlin, retired, 73, of Richmond to Bobbie Paulette Owens, retired, 72, of Richmond
