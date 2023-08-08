Madison County Marriages: July 20 - 26, 2023

July 21
• Ashton Paige Isaacs, Doordash driver, 19, of Berea to Payton Reed Forsythe, fencing, 18, of Mt. Vernon
• Alexandra Marie Riniger, unemployed, 24, of Richmond to Aaron Philip Diefe3nback, aviation, 23, of Richmond
Luke Elijah James Botner, technology specialist, 23, of Richmond to Evelyn Paredes, teacher, 23, of Richmond
July 24
• Sarah Jean Fields, teacher, 26, of Richmond to Shawn Michael Willoughby, CHFS, 27, of Richmond
• Irelis Ivaneska Gil Herreira, unemployed, 24, of Richmond to Dannys Jose Caraballo, unemployed, 32, of Richmond
• Brandon Dean Tudor, Planet Fitness, 22, of Richmond to Maggie Kate Franklin, teacher, 23, of Richmond
• Saira Kekic, respiratory therapist, 27, of Richmond to Muhamed Ponjevic, not given, 26, of Richmond
• Wan Chen Lin, nail tech, 43, of Lexington to Sophanit Chuon, nail tech, 30, of Lexington
• Courtney Sharelle Whittemore, cook, 40, of Berea to Daron Lee Dooley, self-employed, 40 of Berea
• Chelsey Rene Nickum, social worker, 35, of Richmond to Jeffery Thomas Brock, high school teacher, 34, of Richmond
• Jaydon Hunter Sevier, registered nurse, 25, of London to Dave Austin Freeman, Veteran/Sherwin Williams, 24 of Irvine
July 26
• Faith Renee Paynter, CMA, 39, of Berea to Adam Dale Rose, mailman, 39 of Berea
• Hannah Erika Jewell Davis, SSA Associate, 21, of Berea to Victor Kent Kinnamont, welder, 21, of Berea
• Candace Ariel Lear, manager Dairy Queen, 30, of Berea to Andrew Patrick Joseph Gaines, manager Dairy Queen, 25, of Berea
