Madison County Marriages: July 21- 27, 2022

July 21
• Patricia Suzanne Costello, retired professor, 60, of Richmond to Daniel Gerard Uckotter, systems analyst, 69, of Huntsville, Alabama
July 22
• Brenda Jean Pittman, retired, 72, of Richmond to Clarence Bradley Dennis, retired, 80, of Salina, Kansas
• Westley Lake Proctor, tower technician, 27, of Irvine to Cindy Brooke Mercer, housekeeper, 25, of Irvine
• Brooke Lael Tompkins, PA student, 23, of Lancaster, KY to Brennan Joseph Cocoran, real estate agent, 23, of Richmond
July 25
• Karissa Nikole Mounce, personal shopper, 20 of Richmond to Charles Joseph Morgan, self-employed, 22, of Richmond
• Cheryl Ann Padgett, self-employed, 52, of Richmond to George Randall Keith Camp, self-employed, 32, of Richmond
• Madison Faith Hamilton, student, 22, of Lexington to Jacob Edgar Bennett, insurance agent, of Richmond
• Caleb Wray Cole, flooring specialist, 22, of Richmond to Brandi Kate Blakeman, voice teacher, 23, of Richmond
