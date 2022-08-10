Madison County Marriages: July 21- 27, 2022

 Tatiana Liubimova

July 21

• Patricia Suzanne Costello, retired professor, 60, of Richmond to Daniel Gerard Uckotter, systems analyst, 69, of Huntsville, Alabama

 

July 22

• Brenda Jean Pittman, retired, 72, of Richmond to Clarence Bradley Dennis, retired, 80, of Salina, Kansas

• Westley Lake Proctor, tower technician, 27, of Irvine to Cindy Brooke Mercer, housekeeper, 25, of Irvine

• Brooke Lael Tompkins, PA student, 23, of Lancaster, KY to Brennan Joseph Cocoran, real estate agent, 23, of Richmond

 

July 25

• Karissa Nikole Mounce, personal shopper, 20 of Richmond to Charles Joseph Morgan, self-employed, 22, of Richmond

• Cheryl Ann Padgett, self-employed, 52, of Richmond to George Randall Keith Camp, self-employed, 32, of Richmond

• Madison Faith Hamilton, student, 22, of Lexington to Jacob Edgar Bennett, insurance agent, of Richmond

• Caleb Wray Cole, flooring specialist, 22, of Richmond to Brandi Kate Blakeman, voice teacher, 23, of Richmond

