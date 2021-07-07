Madison County Marriages: June 17 - 23, 2021

June 17
• Erica Dawn Ball, production supervisor, 29, of Berea to Austin Kane Whitaker, chemical operator, 22, of Berea
• McKenzie Ann Bicknell, teacher, 25, of Richmond to Mikah Casey Schneider, self-employed, 28, of Richmond
• Emma Elizabeth Heid, speech language pathologist, 25, of Lexington to Andrew Blake Hurt, registered nurse, 28, of Lexington
• Brandi Margaret Woods, teacher, 29, of Richmond to Clinton Tyler Hymer, carpenter, 29, of Richmond
• Christopher Ray Shouse, teacher, 43, of Richmond to Amanda Gabrielle Rader, office manager, 40, of Richmond
• Amelia Mae Rogers, tech support, 27, of Richmond to Dusty Scott Isaacs, Jr., personal trainer, 37, of Richmond
June 18
• Stephanie Marie Scenters, unemployed, 21, of Richmond to Charles Arthur Brooks, unemployed, 26, of Richmond
• Amanda Denise Turner, supervisor Hitachi, 45, of Berea to John Matthew Kinner, manager, Sherwin Williams, 44, of Berea
• Bethany Ann Johnson, cashier, 18, of Berea to Justin Walker Swint, grill cook, 25, of Winchester
• Connie Sue Willis, not employed, 61, of Waco to Johnny Marshal King, retired, 62, of Richmond
June 21
• Wanda Lou Geer, retired, 72, of Waco to Richard Raymond Coats, Jr., retired, 70, of Waco
• Nichelle Christine Barriger, pharmacy tech, 30, of Berea to Aric Joseph Braedon Rose, sales associate, 21, of Berea
• Hannah Alexis Graves, shipping/receiving supervisor, 23, of Richmond to Austin Ray Daniel, purchasing agent, 27, of Richmond
• Jessica Marie Skidmore, unemployed, 29, of Richmond to Charles Lee Lawless, no occupation given, 37, of Richmond
• Chealsea Jordan Story, food service worker, 27, of Richmond to Jordan Charles Nicoulin, production engineer, 24, of Richmond
• Kristen Gail Cheeks, office assistant, 19, of Crab Orchard to Eric Christopher Ritchie, Jr., plumber apprentice, 21, of Berea
• David Taylor Benton, business, 25, of Richmond to Michaela Aubrey Magsig, student, 23, of Richmond
• Allison Ann Lenoir, youth care associate, 25, of Richmond to Garrett Gerald Gaertner, Jr., factory worker, 26, of Richmond
June 22
• Alexandra Layne Reinert, teacher, 23, of Berea to Jantzon Trayse Croft, pilot, 22, of Berea
• Ginetta Nadine Morgunson, secretary, 47, of Berea to Clint Allen Grizzell-Justice, case worker, 44, of Berea
• Alejandra Noemi Emmanuelli, unemployed, 22, of Richmond to Jorge Samuel Gonzalez, lead youth coordinator, 25, of Wilmore
June 23
• Christopher Bradford Lynch, technical advisor, 24, of Berea to Haley Nicole O’Bremski, technical advisor, 24, of Berea
• Ashley Lee Chasteen, Hitachi, 36, of Berea to James Harold Combs, Hitachi, 38, of Berea
• Rebekah Terra Himes, assistant store manager, 22, of Berea to Dakota Allen Bender, no occupation given, 23, of Berea
