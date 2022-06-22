Madison County Marriages: June 2 - 8, 2022

June 1
• Christopher Michael Coulter, CSR, 42, of Berea to Melissa Anne Prather- Schneider, CSR, 42, of Berea
• Lauren Alyse Pierce, legal assistant, 25, of Berea to Zachary Tyler Sutherland, creative director, 26, of Stamping Ground
• Kristen Leighann Greer, sales, 37, of Richmond to Meridith Lynn Mullins, self-employed, 46, of Richmond
• Alan Ray Jackson, contractor, 31, of Richmond to Dada Delilah Teague, nurse, 34, of Richmond
• Michelle Elaine Kelley, registered nurse, 40, Richmond to Jeremy James Woods, disabled, 40, Richmond
• Alexis Noel Budine, physician’s assistant, 28, of Waco to Matthew James Utter, substation tech, 26, Waco
• Cheyanna Lynn Strange, cunduent advisor, 22 of Richmond to Zachry Dewayne Thomas, Amazon, 22, of Richmond
• Matthew Kesner Sagan, equine director, 25, McAlister, PA to Cassandra Joy Lauer, missionary accountant, 23, York, Pennsylvania
• Tyler Norris Tolson, truck driver, 36, of Richmond to Tiffany Elaine Naylor, unemployed, 33, of Richmond
• Jonathan Edward Lobb, manager, 32, of Richmond to Reanna Leigh Read, medical laboratory scientist, 35, of Richmond
June 2
• Alena Pearson Sawyer, unemployed, 35, of Richmond to Ryan Christopher Honeycutt, engineer tech, 34, of Richmond
June 3
• Tamara Nashay Stallard, customer service representative, 25, of Richmond to Tasha Marie Damrell, quality tech, 29 of Richmond
• April Dawn Baker, self-employed, 32, of Waco to Danny Ray Johnson, unemployed, 42, of Irvine
• Juliana Renee Wallhausser, mortgage loan officer, 36, of Berea to Joshua Stanley Thompson, HVAC tech, 42, of Berea
• Amanda Lee Kuhn, office administrator, 39, of Berea to Steve Junior Goosey, tooling technician, 37, of Berea
• Michael Nathan Johnson, field tech, 21, of Berea to Micheala Rose Barrancotta, paraeducator, 22, of Berea
• Cherish Nicole Stivers Kean, medical assistant, t23 of Richmond to Jason Ethan Strunk, medical assistant, 22, of Richmond
June 6
• William Tyler Ray Murphy, firefighter, 29, of Richmond to Taylor Diane Covington, teller, 30, of Richmond
• David Austin Benton, merchandiser, 24, of West Liberty to Kori Bess Elliott, student, 21 of Richmond
Ashley Taylor Johnson, buyer, 27, of Cleburne, Texas to Zacchary Whitten King, manager, 27, of Cleburne, Texas
• Charlene Fraley, Galls, 65, of Richmond to Timothy Gerald Bidwell, unemployed, 64, of Richmond
• Dana Nicole Lowery, market manager, 23, of Richmond to Brandon Michael Kelley, construction crew leader, 28, of Richmond
• Kristin Renee Simpson, self-employed, 31 of Paint Lick to Russell Colby Keith Ruble, food service, 21, of Berea
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.