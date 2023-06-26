Madison County Marriages: June 8 - 14, 2023

June 8
• Amy Anne Schilling, ASL interpreter, 45, of Richmond to Adam Clinton Burris, Air handler, 41, of Jeffersonville, Indiana
• Kristen Danielle Collins, teacher, 21, of Richmond to Cooper Benton Howard, student, 25, of Berea
• Thomas James Martin, general contractor, 36, of Richmond to Brittany Calhoun Ponder, interior designer, 31, of Mt. Vernon
June 13
• Steven Merrick Saylor, security guard, 66, of Richmond to Bonnie Lynn Hale, retired, 67, of Richmond
• Haely Ryan Marshall, Apollo’s Pizza, 26, of Richmond to Jacob Christopher Buck, Bishop’s Small Engine Repair, 28 of Richmond
• Hanna Marie Barrett, measuring o-rings, 22, of Berea to Adrian Scott Fowler, tool changer, 28, of Berea
• Kaylyn Ina Marie Lakes, laundry attendant, 23, of Richmond to Cody Tyler Clark, overnight stocker, 21, of Richmond
• Phillip Gregory Beck, general manager, 43, of Richmond to Stephanie Lashelle Thompson, project manager, 39, of Berea
• Ryan Thomas Colliver, SR manager marketing, 47, of Richmond to Mary Elise Wolford, church Administrator, of Richmond
• Aricka Ryan Mullins, office manager, 19, of Berea to Elisiah Hunter Murphy, construction, 20, of Berea
• Renae Jaili Weast, social services worker, 22, of Richmond to Trevor Payton Sneed, Pet Smart associate, 25, of Richmond
• Glenda June Rader, RBT, 27, of Richmond to Joshua Allan Platt, factory, 29 of Richmond
• Reyna Elvia Guadalupe, unemployed, 31, of Georgetown to Chase Dalton Taulbee, IT manager, 33, of Richmond
• Delaney Jane Ray, student, 21, of Hawesville to Sean Andrew Voeller, retail assistant manager, 23, of Lexington
• Blake Shawn Eades, concrete, 21, of Richmond to Hailee Ann Atkinson, BWHC pharmacy tech, 21, of Richmond
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.