Madison County Marriages March 2 - 8, 2023

March 2

• Megan Amber Marshall, accountant, 29 of Richmond to Kristopher Wade Hatton, manager, 30, of Richmond

• James Keith Miller, mechanic, 46, of Berea to Angela Alarcon, server, 44, of Berea

March 6

• Melody Jo Stanfield, unemployed, 50, of Paris to Mark Allen Whyde, construction superintendent, 54, of Paris

• Charles Montaza Trumbo, McDonalds crew, 25, of Richmond to Tatiana Alexandrouna Robinson, unemployed, 31, of Richmond

March 8

• Aleasa Jeanette Hahn R and R Appliance Repair, 34, of Berea to Christian Alexander Doering, National Guard Reserves, 25, of Berea

