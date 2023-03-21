Madison County Marriages March 2 - 8, 2023

March 2
• Megan Amber Marshall, accountant, 29 of Richmond to Kristopher Wade Hatton, manager, 30, of Richmond
• James Keith Miller, mechanic, 46, of Berea to Angela Alarcon, server, 44, of Berea
March 6
• Melody Jo Stanfield, unemployed, 50, of Paris to Mark Allen Whyde, construction superintendent, 54, of Paris
• Charles Montaza Trumbo, McDonalds crew, 25, of Richmond to Tatiana Alexandrouna Robinson, unemployed, 31, of Richmond
March 8
• Aleasa Jeanette Hahn R and R Appliance Repair, 34, of Berea to Christian Alexander Doering, National Guard Reserves, 25, of Berea
