Madison County Marriages: May 23 - 28, 2023

May 25
• Manuel David Sandoval, disabled, 39, of Berea to Alexis Lilyah Cox, court research associate, 36, of Berea
• William Michael Barnett, disabled, 57, of Berea to Glenna Sue Barger, disabled, 58, of Berea
• Lewis Dewayne Howard, truck driver, 52, of Richmond to Robyn Carol Leigh, teacher, 51, of Richmond
• Kaylee Brooke Sturgill, bartender, 23, of Richmond to Dillon Trent Barrett, automation technician, 24, of Richmond
• Jadelyn Paige Smyth, bookkeeper, 23, of Richmond to William Frances Schlosser, vice president, 25, of Richmond
• Alexis Nicole Mowell, victim advocate, 23, of Springfield, Ohio to Jacob Ivan Bush, student, 24, of Evarts
• Jesus Miguel Clark, greenskeeper, 37, of Berea to Amber Nicole Dixon, assembly worker, 36, of Berea
• Felina LaDonna Rhorer, caregiver, 46, of Richmond to Milton Ismael Gonzalez, construction, 30, of Richmond
May 30
• Amy Lynn Fletcher, unemployed, 27 of Richmond to Bryce Duane Hollon, police officer, 28, of Richmond
• Tanya Marie Birch, cashier, 38, of Berea to Timothy Neil Spangler, zone captain, 42, of Berea
• Luke Thomas Guy, daycare, 22, of Richmond to Breanna Paige Cordelle, daycare, 18, of Richmond
• Larry Andrew Wesley, HSE Administration, 20, of Richmond to Emily Esmeralda Rubin, server, 19, of Richmond
• Bailey Ann Marie Alexander, instructional assistant, 22, of Berea to Chandler Jared Lakes, lineman, 23, of McKee
• Cassandra Loralee Hale, customer service engineer, 25, of Richmond to Natasha Michelle Money, Okaya USA warehouse associate, 32, of Richmond
• Payten Grae Walters, Applebee’s, 30, of Barbourville to Summer Eugenia Smith-Walter, Applebee’s, 29, of Barbourville
