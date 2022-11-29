Madison County Marriages: November 10 - 16, 2022

Nov. 10
• Lauren McKenzie Taylor, chiropractic physician, 27, of Atoka, Tennessee to Jason Colby Poston, chiropractic physician, 26, of Atoka, Tennessee
• Mark Allen Crowe, factory, 47, of Berea to Diana Lynn Pennington, homemaker, 44, of Danville
• Samantha Michelle Vanwinkle, none, 23, of Berea to Tayler Gibson, construction, 22, of Berea
Nov. 15
• Kourtnie Grace Hersey, RN, 23, of Vine Grove to Joseph Emmet Freeman, Jr., flight instructor, 24, of Newport
• Tyler Christian Bowman, electrician, 22, of Richmond to Cailyn Denise Farthing, sales associate, 18, of Richmond
• Sylvia Christine Chapman, part consultant GMC, 28, of Richmond to Kayla Angel Brinegar, hair stylist, 25, of Richmond
• Harley Isabella Jean Thomas, student, 20, of Richmond to Timothy Wayne Spencer, robotics technician, 20, of Richmond
• David Tyler Giffen, police department, 22, of Lexington to Sophia Alexandra Gomes, student, 22, of Crestwood
• Esauna Monesha Williams, mail sorter, 45, of Richmond to Kenyatta Montez White, transportation coordinator, 44, of Richmond
• Poem Antoinette Lee, accountant, 23, of Paint Lick to Anthony James Youngman, IT analyst, 24, of West Peoria, Illinois
