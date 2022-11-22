Madison County Marriages: November 3 - 9, 2022

 Tatiana Liubimova

Nov. 3

• Josef Mackenzie Hawkins, TMMK, 29 of Richmond to Ashley Nicole Kirk, LPN, 26, of Richmond

• Haley Brooke Buerkley, occupational therapist, 26, of Richmond to James Donald Welsh, flight paramedic, 27, of Richmond

• Levi Ray Hamilton, III, TMMK, 32, of Berea to Kallie Lachelle Lake, school counselor, 32, of Berea

• Savannah Lynn Schwartz, manager, 21 of Richmond to Jordan Skyler Humphrey, automotive detailer, 21, of Richmond

• John Carlisle Carr, electrician, 61, of Richmond to Leslie Neill Adams, RN, 53, of Richmond

• Tina Michelle Anglin, self-employed, 47 of Berea to Conley Jason Bray, supervisor, 39 of Berea

• Holly Brynna Smith, registered nurse, 25, of Berea to Thomas Parker Gholson, Jr., server, 25, of Berea

• Danielle Bonnie Davis, Enersys, 31, of Berea to Micah Dustin Renner, retail, 34, of Berea

 • Jon Adam Way, truck driver, 38 of Berea to Amanda Grace Kinney, account manager, 26, of Berea

• John Christian Everly, rate analyst, 23, of Richmond to Katelyn Elizabeth Hall, registered nurse, 23, of Richmond

Nov. 4

• Shellie Nichole Manns, server, 40 of Richmond to Jeramy Scott Schmitt, laborer, 45, of Richmond

 Nov. 8

• Billie Dean Cromer, factory worker, 43, of Richmond to Krystle Lynne Morefield, medical assistant, 36, of Richmond

• Marquesha Jenee Bowling, production, 35, of Richmond to Shawntonio Edwin Beasley, production, 32, of Richmond

• Jessica Noel Downing, occupational therapist, 24, of Richmond to Matthew Anthony Biven, industrial hygienist, 25, of Richmond

• Rodney Earl Hensley, unemployed, 54, of Berea to Margaret Allison Hunt, unemployed, 44, of Berea

• Chelsea Leigh Smith, substitute teacher, 26, of Smilax to Adam Zachary Taylor, public works, 32, of Berea

• Jeffrey Paul Conklin, electrician, 28 of Richmond to Jacklynn Dawn Navarro, surgical tech, 25, of Richmond

• Janet Marie Butcher, housewife, 57, of Richmond to Harry Dale Mercer, heavy equipment operator, 55, of Richmond

• Sherry Ann Bishop, unemployed, 49 of Richmond to Christopher Garland Stevens, construction, 43, of Richmond

• Judy Marieta Isaacs, unemployed, 45, of McKee to Wallace

e Dean Conner, unemployed, 45, of McKee

• Aaron Lamar Flenner, paramedic, 23, of Richmond to Rebecca Lyn Creech, MHA, 22, of Richmond

 Nov. 9

• Jessica Taylor Gunkler, insurance liaison, 28, of Berea to Zedekiah Rane Martin, fiber tech, 33, of Berea

• Ann Carol Rogers, patient financial specialist, 47, of Richmond to Jason Brent Wilson, firefighter, 43, of Richmond

• Kailey Rae Boyer, nurse, 24, of Richmond to James Austin Blackwell, teacher, 25, of Richmond

