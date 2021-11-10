Madison County Marriages: October 21 - 27, 2021

Oct 21
• Laura Cristina Pellecer Gonzalez, teacher 39 of Richmond to Joseph Christian Van Fleet, teacher 45 of Richmond
• Cameron Harold Costello, grocery clerk, 28 of Richmond to Audrey Cristin Sullivan, administrative assistant 25 of Richmond
• Stephanie Dawn Edwards, registered nurse 42 of Richmond to Tina Michelle Gilliam, disabled, 46, of Richmond
• Samantha Ann Brown, unemployed, 37 of Richmond to William Todd Worland, Bluegrass Stockyards sorter, 36, of Richmond
• Morgan Shayne Anglin, loan processor, 22, of Berea to Trenton Scott Adams, firefighter, 28, of Berea
Oct. 22
• Hayley Savanna Robar, underwriter, 25, of Berea to Donnie Victor Rains II, manager, 30, of Berea
• Corey Jordan Couvillion, technician, 31, of Richmond to Lauren Alexandria Reed, medical biller, 25, of Richmond
• Anthony Dale Howard, factory worker, 30, of Berea to Stacey Nicole Feather, bank manager, 31, of Berea
• Savannah Paige Adkins, lead sales associate, 19of Berea to Ethan Michael Richmond, assistant store manager, 19, of Berea
• Blake Adam Chesebro, machine operator, 29, 0f Berea to Susan Lynette Howard, machine operator, 33, of Berea
• John William Wagers, farmer, 32, of Richmond to Kaleigh Elizabeth Adams, office manager, 28, Richmond
• Jaydon Matthew Lillo, therapist, 25, of Washington, D.C. to Callie Loralei Ricketts, political staffer, 27, of Washington, D.C.
• Ashley Nicol King, certified medical assistant, 27, of Richmond to Adron Moses Greggory, chemical demil., 27 of Berea
Oct. 26
• Elise Carmen Everitt, store manager, 26, of Richmond to Hayden Porter Bush, software developer, 29, of Richmond
• Ericka Leigh Coleman, vet tech, 22, of Richmond to Nicholas Todd Middleton, UPS< 21 of Richmond
• Christy Lee Stepp, retail, 25, of Lexington to Gabriel Arturo Ibarra, sales, 25, of Lexington
• Autumn Blaze Smith, secretary, 22, of Berea to Adam Michael Stevenson Trickler, direct sales rep, 22, of Berea
Oct. 27
• Ryan E. Slusher, TMMK team member, 26, of Nicholasville to Brittney Nicole Gigals, Sam’s Club, 26, of Nicholasville
• Courtney Leigh Allen, kennel manager, 29, of Berea to Joshua McDowell Oschwald, lineman, 39 of Berea
• Miranda Joy Lauria, student, 23, of Berea, to Joshua Isaacs, USDA, 23, of Berea
• Shayne Matthew James, structural services manager, 29 of Richmond to Lindsay Michelle Stoess, banker, 29 of Richmond
• Katelyn Brianne Rye, preschool teacher, 22, of Richmond to Lawsyn Dean Wood, restaurant, 22 of Richmond
• Miranda Dawn Ciaffarafa, not stated, 22 of Richmond to Shawn Douglas Saylor, installer, 30, of Richmond
• Monica Jeannie Stephens, cook, 32, of Richmond to Geoffrey Scott Ritzman, food service, 30, of Richmond
• Wade Garrett Kitchen, soldier, 25, of Richmond to Allison Larae Lewis, unemployed, 20 of West Liberty
• Ty Chess Humble, case manager, 25, of Richmond to Annsley Marie Dishman, receptionist, 19, of Richmond
• Christopher Brayden McWilliams, USPS, 26, of Berea to Jamie Lynn McHone, general manager, 30 of Richmond
