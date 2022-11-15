Madison County Marriages: October 27, 2022 - November 2, 2022

Oct. 27
• Richard Pope Rhodus, Jr., 44, electrician of Berea to Kenza Michelle Callahan, 26, business owner, of Berea
• Whitney Dawn Thomas, 26, administrator (CSR), of Richmond to Devin Ray Thomas, 23, heavy equipment operator of Richmond
• Joseph Lee Carpenter, 28, warehouse, of Richmond to Amanda Marie King, 28, social worker of Richmond
• Rita Denise Burdine, 24, registered nurse of Berea to Andrew Jacob Miller, 22, Toyota, of Berea
• Sloan Kristen Hobdy, 23, unemployed, of Richmond to Dustin Timothy Lawniczak, 20, factory, of Richmond
• Dollicia Tekara Scott, 29 correctional officer, of Richmond to Deshawn Karl Abbott, 26, unemployed, of Richmond
Amber Nicole Isaacs, 21, crew member food service, of Richmond to Timothy Ryan Hall, 23, tire technician, Loves, of Richmond
• Hannah Mclayne Fleener, 25, dental assistant, of Richmond to Alexander Downing Wingate, 31, federal security guard, of Richmond
• Jordan Deelynn Centers, 21, dental assistant, of Berea to Clive Anthony McCreath, III, retail manager, of Berea
• Robin Lee Shanks, 39, collections of Richmond to Joshua Douglas Clines, 37, mason, of Richmond
• Malisa Jane Allen, 32, teller, of Richmond to Patrick Aaron Lee Greene, 30, armed transport, of Richmond
• Laura Jean McIntosh, 24, ophthalmic technician, of Richmond to Jackson Christopher Lainhart, 27, sales, of Richmond
• Billie Leigh Ernst, 26, bank teller, of Richmond to Marcus Angelo Paige, Jr., 28, maintenance tech, of Richmond
• Savannah Rose Nalley, 19, student of Richmond to Chance Eli Standiford, 19, freight processing lead, of Richmond
Oct. 28
• Michael Ray Adkinson, III, 25, machinist, of Richmond to Ashley Nichole Nolan, 22, substitute teacher, of Harrodsburg
• Stephanie Jean Meaux, 44, teacher of Richmond to Garrett Lee Hicks, 43, mechanic of Richmond
Oct. 31
• Tyler Allen Shortbridge, 31, engineer, of Berea to Aida Virginia Bermudez, 32, college recruiter, of Berea
• Casey Brooke Price, 23, behavior technician of Richmond to Chelsea Chriselle Ragan, 25, preschool teacher of Richmond
• Burgundy Jaleah Owens, 30, community health worker, of Mt. Vernon, KY to James Glenn Galloway, 28, self-employed, of McKee
• Jack Maurice Gann, 93, retired, of Berea to Marne Elizabeth Sumner, 77, retired, of Richmond
• Alexis Michelle Halcomb, 18, daycare, of Berea to Xavier Malik Edwards, 22, Hitachi, of Berea
• Glenda Faye Spillman, 59, unemployed, of Berea to Jeffery Lynn Himes, 61, Sodexo Food Service, of Berea
Nov. 1
• Matthew Clinton Young, 30, maintenance tech, of Berea to Kayla Shae Morgan, 25, unemployed, of Berea
• Briar Reece Lowans, 19, daycare teacher, of Richmond to Garrett Tyler Stephens, 22, lab employee, of Richmond
• Casey Milane Hinton, 26, project analyst, of Richmond to Isaiah Christian Lowe, 27, senior program analyst, of Richmond
• McKinzii Stone Taylor Todd, 26, director of economic development of Richmond to Phillip Scott Poe, II, 33, field service manager, of Richmond
• Cynthia Elaine Grigsby, 66, retired, of Stanton to Donald Edward Walling, 73, retired, of Ravenna
• Kyle Dylan Conner, 27, unemployed, of Winchester to Hazel Katelyn Webb, 26, dental assistant, of Berea
• Alexandria Noelle Pruitt, 28, justice program administrator, of Richmond to Dalen Andrew Winkleman, 33, information specialist, of Richmond
Nov. 2
• Tristan Hunter Kelly, 23, factory worker, of Berea to Kayla Marie Berryman, 20, general clerk, of Berea
• Eric Michael Courtney, 22, construction worker, of Richmond to Kamryn Mackenzie Holbrook, 22, dental assistant, of Richmond
• Gabriel Isaac King, 21, lawn care specialist, of Richmond to Bethany Christian Cruse, 25, loan officer, of Richmond
• Donna Jane Abner, 62, retired, of Berea to Curtis Aaron Rath, 62, retired, of Union
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.