Madison County Marriages: September 1 - 7, 2022

Sept. 6

• Mackenzie Ashton Maggard, Triple Crown Chiropractic, 19, of Richmond to Andrew Robert Stephens, Auditor Kentucky Department of Revenue, 26, of Richmond

• Tamara Nicole Duff, Registered Behavioral Tech, 26, of Lexington to Zachery Michael Dudley, factory, 29, of Lexington

• Jarrod Ryan Maynard, line tech, 29 of Richmond to Bridgett Debra Pennington, vet tech, 24, of Richmond

• John Michael Gay, Kroger, 42, of Richmond to Laura Nichole Skaggs, social worker, 36, of Richmond

• Matthew William Hannan, police officer, 26, Berea to Kirsten Danielle Devery, student, 23, of Berea

 

Sept. 7

• Debra Ann Null, financial controller, 48, of Lexington to Kenneth Wayne Couch, general laborer, 41, of Lexington

• Laura Ellen Adams, disabled, 35, of Richmond to Bradley Scott Vanwinkle, disabled, 40, of Richmond

