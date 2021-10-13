Sept. 23
• Jessica Marie Powell, student, 29, of Berea to Joseph Anthony Volker, unemployed, 30, of Berea
• Sadie Lynn Alexander, vet tech, 22, of Richmond to Paul Justin Disney, Richmond Utilities, 22, of Richmond
• Hannah Tabor Lawson, homemaker, 26, of Richmond to Christopher Keith Young, Habitat for Humanity, 52, of Richmond
• Sadie Alexis Paige Howard, customer service representative, 19, of Mt. Vernon to Cheyton Jones Pennington, Pentecostal evangelist, 19, of Annville
• Caitlyn Lee Lowell, general manager BK Café’, 28, of Richmond to Jacob Austin Carter, manager/owner BK Café’, 31, of Richmond
• Amanda Leigh Jasper, accounting, 25, of Berea to James Corey Spicer, production, 24, of Richmond
• Dalton Eugene Wilds, FDIC, 23, of Richmond to Shelbie Jo Kinder, healthcare, 22, of Richmond
Sept. 27
• Rebecca Kay Young, retired, 61, of Richmond to Raymond Mark Bethel, retired, 72, of Richmond • London E. Horn, 21, Orderly of Berea to Paul M. Shannon, 22, yard worker, of Berea. • Jeromy Michael Stamper, 22, HVAC, 22, of Richmond to Makayla Paige Cruse, paralegal, 23, Richmond
Sept. 28
• Franzeya Maranda Lee Childers, case manager, 31, of Broadhead to Zachery Taylor Choate, warehouse associate, 29, or Richmond
• Chantella Delfina Jones, care provider, 40, of Richmond to Lawrence Louis Fuentez, Jr., technician, 47, of Richmond
• Blake Edward Linville, insurance agent, 25, of Berea to Emily Prewitt Johnson, teacher’s assistant, 24, of Richmond
• Roy Clay Gillespie, sales, 45, of Berea to Angela Marie Allen, sales, 47, of Berea
• Sarah Nicole Blalock, home healthcare, 26, of Berea to Briana Marie Johnson, Sherwin Williams, 29, of Berea
