March 18

• Morgan Leann Gray, SNRA, 23, of McKee to Dalton Wade Coffey, tree climber, 23, of McKee

• Blaze Jo Benham-Pickard, unemployed, 21, Richmond to Justin Daniel Fields, Amazon, 32, of Richmond

• Courtney Paige Day, caretaker, 25, of Richmond to Jordan Terrell Durham, Letter Carrier USPS, 26, of Richmond

• Destiny Rose Goodson, career coach, 22, of Oakwood, Virginia to Zachary Lee Keen, sales associate, 26, of Oakwood, Virginia

 

March 21

• Alysa Paige Witt, bank teller, 27, of Berea to Michael Dillon McConnell, Enersys, 26, of Richmond

• Savannah Brooke Falin, BSR, 25, of Richmond to Bennett Oakley Cole Pittman, parts counter, 30, of Richmond

• James Fernando Donovan, server, 23, of Berea to Elvia Lizeth Rojas Guzman, admissions rep, 23, of Berea

 

March 22

• William Justin Riley, driver, 26, of Richmond to Kaitlyn Elaine Boggs, CNA, 23, of Richmond

• Monica Lee Bruner, transportation, 38, of Richmond to Ismael Lopez Cano, transportation, 38, of Richmond

• Gabriel Christian Sammet, materials handler, 41, of Berea to Paula McGuire, production line, 45, of Berea

 

March 23

• Virginia Cornett, retired, 74, of McKee to John Christopher Stanton, retired, 79, of Berea

Recommended for you