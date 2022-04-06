March 18
• Morgan Leann Gray, SNRA, 23, of McKee to Dalton Wade Coffey, tree climber, 23, of McKee
• Blaze Jo Benham-Pickard, unemployed, 21, Richmond to Justin Daniel Fields, Amazon, 32, of Richmond
• Courtney Paige Day, caretaker, 25, of Richmond to Jordan Terrell Durham, Letter Carrier USPS, 26, of Richmond
• Destiny Rose Goodson, career coach, 22, of Oakwood, Virginia to Zachary Lee Keen, sales associate, 26, of Oakwood, Virginia
March 21
• Alysa Paige Witt, bank teller, 27, of Berea to Michael Dillon McConnell, Enersys, 26, of Richmond
• Savannah Brooke Falin, BSR, 25, of Richmond to Bennett Oakley Cole Pittman, parts counter, 30, of Richmond
• James Fernando Donovan, server, 23, of Berea to Elvia Lizeth Rojas Guzman, admissions rep, 23, of Berea
March 22
• William Justin Riley, driver, 26, of Richmond to Kaitlyn Elaine Boggs, CNA, 23, of Richmond
• Monica Lee Bruner, transportation, 38, of Richmond to Ismael Lopez Cano, transportation, 38, of Richmond
• Gabriel Christian Sammet, materials handler, 41, of Berea to Paula McGuire, production line, 45, of Berea
March 23
• Virginia Cornett, retired, 74, of McKee to John Christopher Stanton, retired, 79, of Berea
