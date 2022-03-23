Madison County Marriages: Week ending March 9, 2022

March 3

• Alexis Joan Dale Smith, peer support specialist, 33, of Berea to Samuel Edward Miller, general laborer, 42, of Berea

• Alexandra Michael McCarty, realtor, 30, of Berea to William Devin Gabbard, sales (Toyota South), 26, of Berea

• Brian Joseph Johnson, shredder operator, 50, of Berea to Mary Elizabeth Venable, manager, 50, of Berea

• Sarah Denise Rougeux, medical assistant, 25, of Richmond to Patrick Hunter Mason, store owner, 27, of Richmond

