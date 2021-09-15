Madison County Marriages: Week of August 26 - September 1, 2021

Aug. 26

 

• Journey Leann Kincaid, retail, 21, of Richmond to James Aaron Clark, retail, 21, of Richmond

• Charles Joshua Napier, General Dynamics, 22, of Harlan to Nadalee Elizabeth Davis, unemployed, 19, of Berea

 

Aug. 27

 

• Jewell Sierra Griffin, unemployed, 24, of Berea to Tommy Jo Savage, roofing, 24, of Berea

 

Aug 30

 

• Sharon Marie Spencer, truck driver, 44, of Richmond to Christopher Lee Graham, truck driver, 47, of Richmond

• Salvatore Ernest Zanghi III, self-employed, 39, of Richmond to Mollie Juanita Bush, teacher, 29, of Richmond

 

Aug. 31

 

• William Allen Miller, II, registered nurse, 36, of Chandler, Indiana to Danielle Marie Cooper, homemaker, 38, of Chandler, Indiana

• Ashley Nicole Mattingly, peer support, 30, of Richmond to Cayla Delynn Ison, peer support, 30, of Richmond

Robert Charles North, Hitachi, 38, of Berea to Emma Diouma Ndour, Hitachi, 34, of Berea

• Martin Zacaria Barrera, construction, 29, of Richmond to Veronica Rogel Mendiola, housekeeper, 33 of Richmond

Teresa Leanne Childers, self-employed, 41 of Waco to Curtis Dawayne Collins, self-employed, 41, of Waco

 

