Madison County Marriages: Week of August 26 - September 1, 2021

Aug. 26
• Journey Leann Kincaid, retail, 21, of Richmond to James Aaron Clark, retail, 21, of Richmond
• Charles Joshua Napier, General Dynamics, 22, of Harlan to Nadalee Elizabeth Davis, unemployed, 19, of Berea
Aug. 27
• Jewell Sierra Griffin, unemployed, 24, of Berea to Tommy Jo Savage, roofing, 24, of Berea
Aug 30
• Sharon Marie Spencer, truck driver, 44, of Richmond to Christopher Lee Graham, truck driver, 47, of Richmond
• Salvatore Ernest Zanghi III, self-employed, 39, of Richmond to Mollie Juanita Bush, teacher, 29, of Richmond
Aug. 31
• William Allen Miller, II, registered nurse, 36, of Chandler, Indiana to Danielle Marie Cooper, homemaker, 38, of Chandler, Indiana
• Ashley Nicole Mattingly, peer support, 30, of Richmond to Cayla Delynn Ison, peer support, 30, of Richmond
Robert Charles North, Hitachi, 38, of Berea to Emma Diouma Ndour, Hitachi, 34, of Berea
• Martin Zacaria Barrera, construction, 29, of Richmond to Veronica Rogel Mendiola, housekeeper, 33 of Richmond
Teresa Leanne Childers, self-employed, 41 of Waco to Curtis Dawayne Collins, self-employed, 41, of Waco
