Madison County Marriages: Week of July 7 - 13, 2022

July 7
• Alyssa Nicole Devers, caregiver, 20, of Richmond to Zachery Dalton Curran, collision estimator, 22, of Richmond
• Erin Eleanor Fitzpatrick, case manager, 24, of Berea to Kolby Devon Skeen, 26, of Berea
• Alexa Cheyenne Toler, student, 25, of Richmond to Seth Austin Blanton, 26, of Richmond
July 8
• Crystal Renee Combs, preschool teacher, 45, of Berea to George Witten, IV, construction, 50 of Berea
• Joshua Tyler Lee Harrison, factory, 26 of Berea to Megan Alashia Lainhart, unemployed, 20, of Berea
July 11
• Brandon Jacob Rudd, water treatment representative, 35, of Grand Prairie, Texas to Hong Thi Kim Pham, student, of Grand Prairie, Texas
• Jacob Bradley Cheeks, contract labor, 27, of Berea to Bethany Renee Calihan, management Wendy’s, 21, of Berea
• Madison Denee Kallenberger, daycare teacher, 21, of Paint Lick to Caleb Nathaniel Bonny, explosives operator, of Irvine
• Devin Holden Blair, production team member, 32, of Richmond to Tiffany Nicole Bartley, production team member, 33, of Richmond
• Lauren Danielle Estepp, speech language pathologist, 29, of Richmond to Caleb Richard Burl Caudill, electrical engineer, 23, of Mason, Tennessee
• Caroline Elizabeth Ridings, store manager, 28, of Richmond to Adam Jeffrey Daughtery, water quality, 31, of Richmond
July 13
• Keaton Scott Smith, case worker, 23, of Richmond to Grace Anna Howard, teacher, 23, opf Richmond
