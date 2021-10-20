Madison County Marriages: Week of September 30 - October 6, 2021

Sept. 30
• Morgan Noel Paige Trent, RN, 23, of Richmond to Austin James Abshear, shopping/receiving warehouse, 26 of Richmond
• Labriska Ann Gullett, not given, 22, of Paint Lick to Aaron Dale Portwood, Hyster Yale, 38, of Paint Lick
• Megan Anne Turner, Speech Language Pathologist, 24, of Richmond to Korey Keith Hundley, police officer, 24 of Richmond
• Elizabeth Ashley Peercy, realtor, 42, of Richmond to Matthew Joel Shepherd, operations manager, 50, of Richmond
• Thomas Clark Richter, safety manager, 33 of Richmond to Sara Ann Johnson, teacher, 27 of Richmond
Oct. 5
• Kendall Nicole Lamb, marketing/graphics designer, 27, of Berea to Benjamin Gaines House, sales recruiter, 30 of Berea
• McKenzie Brook Richardson, retail, 25, of Berea to Gary Lee Littrell, Hitachi, 23, of Cynthiana
• William Ryan Murphy, retired, 78 of Richmond to Gwenda Gay Coleman, retired, 61, of Richmond
• Nathaniel Chance Rose, tool maker, 25, of Richmond to Morgan Keona King, inventory management, 24, of Richmond
• Karen Renee Steinhauser, homemaker, 56 to Duke Anthony Brineger, contractor, 46, of Richmond
• Alyssa Joy Martinez, key holding manager, 24, of Richmond to Eric Michael Sandlin, manager, 23, of Richmond
• Maddie Elizabeth Powell, childcare teacher, 20 to Scott Edward Simmons, golf course, 20, of Richmond
• Lauren Lee Hobson, codes enforcement, 33, of Richmond to Joshua Neil Smith, manufacturing planner, 34, of Richmond
• Christopher Charles Rawlins, engineering tech, 49, of Richmond to Susan Alane Rogers, realtor, 44, Richmond
• Ariel Marie McGinnis, manager, 24, of Berea to Robert Henry Birchfield, Stanley Steamer, 24, of Berea
Oct. 6
• Desiree Latrece Richie, health education specialist, 23, of Louisville to Kameron Jarrard Smith, customer service, 24, of Louisville
