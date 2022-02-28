NEWS RELEASE
Madison County Murder Suspect Arrested
Richmond, KY. (Feb. 28, 2022) – The search for Shannon Gilday, 23 years old of Taylor Mill, KY, ended this morning after he was located by the Madison County Sheriff's Office. Gilday was found walking along Barnes Mill Rd by a Deputy just after 4:30 am, and taken into custody without incident.
Gilday is charged with Murder, Burglary 1st Degeree, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, Assault 1st Degree, and two counts of Attempted Murder.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7.
Original press releases below:
Richmond, Ky. (Feb. 23, 2022) –The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, is requesting the public’s assistance locating the suspect wanted in connection to a Murder that occurred on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at a home on Willis Branch Road in Madison County.
The ongoing investigation alleges Shannon V. Gilday, 23 years old of Taylor Mill, KY, forced his way into the home at approximately 4:00 am, armed with a rifle. Once inside, he fatally shot 32-year-old Jordan Morgan while she was in bed. After the initial shooting, Gilday confronted the homeowner, when gunshots were exchanged between the two. As a result, the homeowner sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and the armed suspect left the scene in a white passenger car.
Shannon Gilday has an active arrest warrant for Murder, Burglary 1st Degree, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, Assault 1st Degree, and two counts of Attempted Murder. Shannon Gilday is considered armed and dangerous. He is believed to be driving a White 2016 Toyota Corolla with minor damage to the front grill, and a license plate of 379-VMJ.
Shannon Gilday is approximately 6’00 tall, 167 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Surveillance footage showed him wearing a camo or tactical style pants and jacket, dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, gloves, and a light-colored facemask.
Do not approach the vehicle or attempt to contact the driver for safety reasons. Anyone with additional information about the investigation is urged to call KSP Post 7 at 859.623.2404.
KSP Post 7 is conducting the ongoing investigation, assisted by KSP Personnel, Richmond Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County Coroner, ATF, Madison County Attorney’s Office, and Taylor Mill Police Department.
Richmond, KY. (Feb. 22, 2022) –The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at a residence on Willis Branch Road in Madison County early this morning.
The initial investigation indicates an armed suspect entered the home just prior to 4:30 am, at which time shots were fired, killing a female inside. Gunshots were then exchanged between the homeowner and intruder. As a result, the homeowner sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and was transported to the University of Kentucky Hospital, where he was treated and released. The armed suspect left the residence after the shooting, and no arrests have been made at this time.
KSP is requesting if anyone with information pertinent to this investigation, or observed suspicious activity in the area between 3:30 am to 4:30 am, to call 859.623.2404.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Detective Cameron Allen. He was assisted at the scene by KSP Personnel, Richmond PD, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and the Madison County Coroner.
Madison County Murder Suspect Arrested
