Madison County Property Tranfers: February 12 - 15, 2023

Feb. 13
• Michael A. Stokes and Teresa Donnetta stokes to Bryce Feck and Sadaria Barker Feck, lot 53 Orchard Hills Subdivision, Phase I, $255,000
• Victory Lane Development, Inc. to Alexis Noel Burdine and Matthew Utter, 213 Tahoe Way, Richmond, $369,000
• Southpark Ranch, LLC to Eric A. Smith, lot 7 block B Tudor-Gains Subdivision, $156,900
• Alexis Noel Burdine and Matthew J. Utter to Chad Elton Wodtly, 324 College Hill Road, Waco, $185,000
• Henry Bach and Connie Bach to Michael R. Caldwell and Amy J. Caldwell, lot 202 Twin Lakes Subdivision, Phase I, $340,000
• Madison Avenue Apartments Phase I, LTD to KY22Richmond, LTD, tract Madison County, $2,647,750
• Bradford Earl Sewell and Jeryl Corleen Chandler to Casey Alden Papendieck, Trustee of the Sewell and Chandler Irrevocable Trust, dated February 9, 2023, 409 Douglas Court, for and in consideration of premises and to conform to the intention of the Parties
• Tina French and Christopher French to Blake Adams, lot 75 Highlands Park Subdivision, $325,000
• Houghton Homes, LLC to Steven Elias Kain and Lauren T. Kain, lot 1 Phase 1 Final Plat Arbor Woods, Phase I, $352,900
• Bonnie Smith (f/k/a Bonnie Simpson) and Stephen Webb to Dywalt Properties, LLC, lots 5, 6, 7, and 9 Seldon Hacker Subdivision (Drowning Creek Road), $50,000
• Joseph William Suttman, Lisa Suttman and Joseph Ray Suttman to Aaron Cruse Pingleton, lot 173 Phase IV Indigo Run Subdivision, $40,000
• Christopher Wayne Knotts and Megan Emily Knotts to Aaron M> Reed and Victoria D. Reed, Trustees of The Reed Family Trust, dated May 3, 2017, 813 Stone Ridge Drive, Richmond, $540,000
Feb. 14
• Kevin Maurice Keene, Teresa Keene, Jamie Lee Keene and Teresa Lusk to Derrick Conder, lot 22 Hillcrest No. 5, $220,000
• Gary D. Hoskins and Karla Rose to Ena Jacqueline Stewart, tract 2 plat 6/125, $160,000
• Tim Marcum, Jr. and Muriel Colleen Marcum to KSK Assets, LLC, tract Madison County, $25,000
• DSV SPV2, LLC, by and through Statebridge Company, its Attorney-in-Fact to Christopher Dewayne Jarvis, 891 South Dogwood Drive, $43,000
• Atlantica, LLC to Alexis Lopez, 830 W. Jefferson Street, Berea, $80,750
• Gary Runyons, as Executor of the Estate of Donald Runyons to Donna Naugle, 421 Cypress Place, Richmond, for the love and affection between Father and daughter
• Kayla Mullins and Samuel Mullins to Rhonda Lynn Thomas, tract Madison County, $1.00
• Renee Venable to April Venable, tract U.S. 421, as a gift from a parent to her child while retaining a life interest in the property
• Stephen B. Wasson and Michelle Melanie Wasson to Stinnett Real Estate, tract Madison County, $25,000
Feb. 15
• Teddi Williamson to James Acton and Samantha Luttrell, 218 Autumn Court, Sugarville Meadows, Berea, $285,000
• Tim Tucker and Toni Tucker (f/k/a Toni Lynette Thompson) to Meghan CD Wells and Robert James Wells, lots Elkin Heights Addition, $119,500
• Doll Properties, LLC to Cain Homes, LLC, lot 32 Doves Landing, $43,000
• All About Septic Services, LLC to Nicholas Curtis, Jordan Bennett, and Stephan Andrew Lukanov, lot 64 Will O Mac Subdivision, $10,000
• Angela Isaacs and Robert Isaacs to Linda Moberly, lot 28 Rosedale Park Subdivision, for and in consideration of love and affection which Grantors have for Grantee, Angela Isaacs being daughter of Grantor
• Doll Properties to Extreme Properties, LLC, 1085, 1087, and 1089 Judah Bear Boulevard, Richmond, $570,000
• James Keeney and Kathy Keeney to Garrett McKinley and Candace Jade Addison Robinette, lot 137 Hidden Hills Subdivision, $275,000
• Preston Dean Sowder and Sandra Jane Sowder to Harold Best and Jennifer Best, 144 Serenity Way, Berea, $393,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.