Madison County Property Transfers: 9 - 11, 2022

May 9
• Ronnie L. Fultz and Charlotte Fultz to Kathryn S. Silver, 2567 Doylesville Road, $120,000
• Tyler K. Gibson and Amber Harris Gibson to Vernon David Cooper, tract 1 p17/35, $136,800
• Jarad A. Northern to Jarad A. Northern, Daryl Northern and Deborah Norhtern, parcel D1 Plat 23/63, $1.00 and the love and affection between children and parent
• Brian Charles Living Trust to Cesar Martinez and Eileen Martinez, 111 Jonathan Drive, $175,000
• Union Venture, LLC to Just 4 Kids, LLC 934 Cobble Drive, $25,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to A&R Contractors, LLC lots 22, 24, 40 and 52 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes Subdivision, $160,000
• Wilma J. Jones (a/k/a Wilma Jean Jones to WW Investments, LLC, lot 91 Miller’s Landing, $145,000
• Tracy Carter and Ashley Carter to Anglin Building and Design, LLC, lot 52 Madison Village, $75,000
• Marguerite Virginia Flannery to Danie J. McGann and Betty Kay Beiser, tract 6 Hideaway Farms, $130,000
• Pinnacle at Boone’s Trace, LLC to Kelley Nicole Gibbons and John Scott Gibbons, lot 53 Pinnacle at Boone’s Trace, $57,500
• Just 4 Kids, LLC to Gregg Peterson and Heather L. Petersen, lot 135 Heritage Place, $385,000
• Ramsey and Ramsey, LLC to Hallmark Properties, LLC, tracts Madison County (Woodland Inn), $760,000
• James M. Hess and Jennifer L., Hess to Dana Elese Morgan, Alex Armstrong, Brenda Carol Morgan, tract plat 3/33, $360,000
• Jeffrey Allen Lamoureaux and Paula Sue Lamoureaux to Kellie Rebecca Kendrick and Jay Kendrick, lot 39A Vineyard Subdivision, $394,400
• Juanita Wyatt to Karalee A. Mlack and Neil Durbin, lot 10 Rolling Hills Addition, $218,500
• Stephen Jordan and Jeanie Jordan to Megan Arlene Simunch and Tyler Eugene Simunch, lot 89 Heritage Place, $195,000
• Bensnik Haliti and Albina Qazimi to Marina Livesay, lot 136 Hidden Hills, $310,000
• Houghton Homes, LLC to Dalton Blake Leet and Myla Peyton Pendergrass, lot 70 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes, $266,900
• Eric Lee Snyder and Stacy Rae Snyder to Kayla Ann Baumgart and Rebecca Rene Baumgart, $lot 23 Sugarville Meadows, $250,000
• Phillip L. Gump and Sarah Gump to Kevin Jay Paratchek and Jessica Paratchek, lot 108 Argyll, $233,000
May 10
• Kevin J. Merritt and Amanda C. Merritt to Leanna Tomlinson, 101 Brooks Road, $215,000
• James Lovins and Virginia Lovins to AC Developing, 5130 Battlefield Memorial Highway, $135,000
• Short Line Investments, LLC to Debra Kaye Morgan, 145 Central Park Avenue, $300,000
• Nancy Robertson, Judith Luxon and Vickie Lynn Hammons to Joe VanFleet, tracts Madison County, $175,000
• Billy Ray Wright Rentals, LLC and John Devere Builder, LLC to God’s Outreach Madison County Food Bank, Inc., plot IIA2 plat 26/341, $250,000
• Legal Recovery Services, LLC to Golden Investments, LLC, Lester Street, Berea, $75,000
• Golden Investments, LLC to Rockstone Leasing, LLC, Lester Street, Berea, $175,000
• Nicholas Liske, Kellie Liske, Kellie Savannah Combs Napier to Brittney Michelle Morris, lot 19 Dixie Glades Acres, $245,000
•The Estate of Clarence Edward Hensley, Jr, Rose Shell Hensley Executrix to Rose Shell Hensley, for and in consideration of the fulfillment of the terms of the will of Charles Edward Hensley, Jr.
• Gregory T. Fassbender and Laura E. Fassbender to The Gregory T. Fassbender Trust, Gregory T. Fassbender Trustee, lot 12 Bush Bottom Estates, for and in consideration of the parties of the first part transferring the title of real property into the name of the Trust of Gregory T. Fassbender
• James Carter Hoskins Testamentary Trust, Ronald Wayne Jackson, Trustee and Ruth Hoskins to MILU, LLC, lot 26 Bronston Addition $45,000
• Ursula Smith, Aleda Lynn Vance, David Vance and Donna Cropp to Summer Johnson and Brandon Johnson, tract Madison County, $345,000
• Beverly E. Renfro to William Barnes, tract 3 plat 28/337, $15,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to KAP Leasing, LLC, lots 102, 107, 108 Prairie View @Twin Lakes, $120,000
• Daryl Northern to Guillermo Cardona, lots 1 and 2 Clarksville Subdivision, $25,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes to Reeves Property Group, LLC, lots 7 – 10, 30-33, 41-51 and 55 Prairie View @Twin Lakes, $800,000
• Southparke Ranch, LLC to Kelsi L. butcher and Christopher R. Butcher, 135 Short Street, Richmond, $156,000
May 11
• Amanda McIntosh to Anne Weber, lot 72 Banyans @ Golden Leaf, $209,000
• 4B Investments, LLC to James M. Hess and Jennifer Hess, 116 Hillcrest, $279,000
• Kerry D. Creech and Tammy D. Creech to Robert A. Williams and Whitney C. Williams, 123 Avawam Drive, $821,900
• Doll Properties, LLC to Roger Faulkner and Darlene Faulkner, lot Ash Park, $239,000
• Doll Properties, LLC to Roger Faulkner and Darlene Faulkner, 396.398 and 381/383 Anna Hume Blvd., $478,000
• Carroll Lane Perkins and Ilene Perkins to Catherine Kennedy, tract Madison County $459,900
• Charles W. Farris and Rebecca D. Farris to Daniel Allen Kittleson and Jerri Lynn Kittleson, lots Boone’s Trace Subdivision, $705,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to Ryan Brown and Kathi Richardson, 2001 Partridge Way, $45,000
• Gary Newby and Rebecca Newby to Shawn Newman, lot 7 plat 9/22, $100,000
• Karin Janet Abner to Robert Norton, 368 Palamino Drive, $250,000
• Devon Marie Goodfriend and Matthew Ryan Goodfriend to Martin J. Alfaro and Stacey L. Alfaro, lot 54 Idylwild, $300,000
• Sawgrass Properties to Bourbonmart Investments, LLC, 113 Spirit Drive, $600,000
• Joseph T. Horvat and Janet M. Horvat to Mary Ann Haynes, tract Union City Road, $95,000
• A&R Construction to Kenedey Elise Folmar, lot 90 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes,, $259,000
