Madison County Property Transfers: April 1 - 7, 2021

April 1
• Thomas F. Price and Paolo Capretti to James M Acton and Samantha Luttrell, 420 Oak Street, $109,000
• George Lee Smith to Betsy Smith Deffley and Timothy Deffley, tract 1-A plat 28/93, $499,900
• Kathleen B. Acker, Trustee of the Kathleen B. Acker Trust to Gary R. Acker and Kathleen B. Acker, Trustees of the Gary and Kathleen Acker Joint Trust, lot 3 Clay Lane, the Party of the First Part does release and relinquish unto said Parties of the Second Part, their successors and assigns forever
• Jasper Castle to Ryan C. Decoster and Rachel Decoster, tracts Madison County, $400,000
• R and R Ventures. LLC to Mridula Raitha, lot 475 Bluegrass Center, for no monetary consideration but in consideration of the ownership by the ownership by the Grantee of all the interest in Grantor
• Todd Builders, LLC to Derrick Keith Shouse and Kimberly Shouse, lot 22 Serenity Acres, $270,000
• Jeff Wearren and Elizabeth Wearren to Annalise Beeler, tract 4 6 plat 9/72, $85,000
• Ronald Kenneth Ford and Barbara W. Ford to Leonard Frank Dyer and Lee Ann Dyer, tract Madison County, $57,000
• K and L Developers, LLC to Leonard Franklin Dyer, lot 134 Grey Oaks Subdivision, $39,000
April 2
• David R. Duncan to Kevin and Christy Webb, tract Madison County, $6,000
• J. Flynn, Inc., to Kevin Nicholas Knezevich, lot 81, Grey Oaks Subdivision,, $269,800
• A. Browning to A. Dessenko and KaLynn M. Dessenko, lot 39 Dreamland Subdivision, $165,000
• Dalon Gene Ingram and Dusty Roy Ingram to Jones Brother’s Group, LLC d/b/a Jones Brother’s Lawn Care and Landscaping by Johnny Lee Jones and Jonathan Cody Jones, members, lot 36 C Bluegrass Center, $480,000
• James Darel Gullett and Bonita Baker Gullet to Matthew T. Wilson and Michelle R. Wilson, lot 40 Twin Lakes Subdivision, $280,000
• Catina Baker to Joseph Hoenig and Karen Hoenig. Lot 70 Boone’s Trace Subdivision, $405,000
• Rodney Short Builders, Inc. to Cody Spires and Julia Spires, lot 31 Stoney Creek Subdivision, $200,900
• Jerry Bingham and Andrea Bingham to Stephen Daniel and Angela Daniels, lot 97, Vineyard Estates Subdivision, $245,000
• Betty Jo Foster to Christopher Prickett and Ashley Prickett, lot 17 Meadowlark Subdivision, $128,000
• Albert F. Grasch and Nicole Gillum Grasch to Catina Baker and Marc Bird, 104 Fox Run Road, $725,000
• Christopher J. Benezet and Serafani Benezet to Benezet Rentals, LLC, tract Madison County, $1.00
• Matthew T. Wilson and Michelle Wilson to Briana Clark Crowder and Joseph L. Crowder, lot 24 block E Unit 1B Burchwood Subdivision, $149,000
•Ronald A. Smolka and Robin A. Reams to WW Investments, LLC, tract Madison County $135,000
• Midsouth Homes, LLC to Tommy Cope Properties, LLC, lots 22, 30, 35 and 28 Kensington Place, $150,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to Short Carpentry and Construction, Inc., lots 75-76 Orchard Hills Subdivision, for and in consideration of an agreement between the parties and the further consideration that the Party of the Second Part assumes and agrees to pal all real property and ad valorem taxes assessed against the hereinafter described property for current year and all subsequent taxes
• Linda Brumagen (a/k/a Linda L. Brumagen) to Damond L. Reid and Julia S. Reid, tracts Madison County, $270,000
• K and L Developers, LLC, to the Renovation Group, LLC, lot 139-140 Grey Oaks Subdivision, $78,000
• TCI Hampton 2004, LLC to Horn Investments, LLC, 542 Hampton Way, $270,000
• The Estate of Darnell Bicknell by Paula Jones as Adminisgtratix to MBP Properties, LLC, 345 Big Hill Avenue and 956 Altamont Street, $187,500
• David M. Wilkerson and Donna M. Wilkerson to Susan Hall, lot 33 Cherry Trace Subdivision, $219,000
• Ashley Hoy (f/k/a/ Ashley Leach and Ashley Rose Leach) and William T. Hoy to Benjamin Clay Halley and Lauren Halley, 108 Stevie’s Way, $196,500
• James George Tyree (a/k/a Jim Tyree, James G. Tyree, Jr.) and Kathleen F. Tyree (a/k/a Kathleen Tyree), tracts Madison County, for no monetary value but rather as a gift from parents to their child.
• Mona Isaacs to Wayne Isaacs and Amanda Isaacs, lot 88 Burnell Homestead Estates, $145,000
• K and D. Developers, LLC to Randy Baird and Donna Baird, 633 Fourwinds Drive, $39,000
• Woodall Realty Company, LLC to Velocity Holdings, LLC, lots 23B and 23C Fieldstone Subdivision, $30,000
• Thomas Construction, Inc., to Bar C Real Estate, LLC, 1135 Kirksville Road, $13,000
* Michael F. Brandenburg, Trustee of the John W. Brandenburg Trust U/A dated October 14, 2002 to Michael F. Brandenburg, Trustee of the John W. Brandenburg Trust U/A dated October 14, 2003 Fund A, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of the allocation and distribution of property described herein to the Grantee pursuant to the terms of the John W. Brandenburg Trust U/A dated October 14, 2003
• St Andrews Place Retirement Community Inc. to Lena F. Elkins, 105 Aberdeen Drive, $119,500
• Mary K. Walton to Mary K. Walton and James Douglas Walton, Jr., lot 10 Madison Village Subdivision, for and in consideration of the love and affection between Grantor and Grantee who are mother and son and in order to create survivorship interest.
• Christopher L. Hager and Gracie A. Hager to Douglas Robert Mott and Monica Carol Spaulding Mott, 3575 Lancaster Road, $99,000
• Robert Neal Skaggs and Cindy Ann Skaggs to Belinda Ferguson, lot 8 Shady Oaks Subdivision, $220,000
• Kingdom Financial, LLC to Elizabeth A. Smither, lot 4 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $229,000
• Betty C. Baker to Amanda Carol Baker, lot 81 Creekside Village, $134,900
• The Estate of Bobby Winston Robinson by Laura Ellen Robinson Travis, Co-Executrix and Leslie Susan Robinson Stapp, Co-Executrix to Arnold Adams and Bobbie Q. Adams, lot 80 Deer Creek Subdivision, $325,000
• Anthony Wehrele and Lisa L. Wehrle to Robbin Shouse and Mark Shouse, lot 126 Grey Oaks Subdivision, $250,000
• Patrick Dunn to Britton Trey Clay and Laken Adams-Clay, lot 138 Lower South Pointe Subdivision, $220,500
April 7
• Joshua M. Cheeks to Jonathan Michael Benoit and Nina Marie Benoit, tracts Madison County, $18,000
• Justin Priode and Jamie Priode (f/k/a Jamie Higgins) to Nicholas Smith and Hayley E. Smith, 276 Bryson Way, $195,000
• Robert Hankins an Karen Lynn Hankins to Stephen H. Watts, and Paula Marie Hacker- Hurt, tracts Madison County, $148,500
• Donica Arthur and Mark Watson to Melissa Woosley and DaWayne Woosley, lot 45 and 46 Wellington Subdivision, $250,000
• Garrett E. Mason and Sharon Sue Mason and Eric Otis King and Catrina King, lot 8 Angel Addition, $110,000
