Madison County Property Transfers: April 12 - 13, 2023

April 12
• A&R Contractors, LLC to Peter Frank Vicini, lot 21 Prairie View @ Twin Lake Subdivision
• John T. Goodlett to Nathan Miles Lay and Hailey Lay, lot 82 Prairie View @ Twin Lake Subdivision
• William Dale Adams and Sandy Adams to Marranne Joy Conge, lots 30 and 31 Irvine View Subdivision
• Patricia B. Mayo to Brittany A. Berry, lot 3 Crestview Subdivision
• Michael D. Hensley and Linda Hensley to Michael D. Hensley and Linda Hensley, lot 81 Miller’s Landing
• Robert A. Ison and Leah B. Ison to Chad Moberley and Teresa Moberley, lot 62 Tate’s Creek Estates Subdivision
• Richard F. Tuttle and Mary A. Tuttle (a/k/a Mary A. Tutle) to Nancy Gruenwald and Mike Haney, lot 20 Laneybrook Estates
• Dupuy Rentals, LLC to Jason R. Hastings and Kaneil Hastings, tract 3 plat 29/78
• Dupuy Rentals, LLC to Jason R. Hastings and Kaneil Hastings, tract 1 plat 29/70
• Darrell Cook, Jeannine Cook and Margee Cook to Darrell and Jeanine Cook Irrevocable Trust, Phillip Cook, Trustee, tract 2B plat 26/329
• Darrell Cook and Jeannine Cook to Darrell and Jeanine Cook Irrevocable Trust, Phillip Cook, lots 2 and 3 Canyon Grove Subdivision
• Maria Poenaru to Kevin Michael Allen Rogers and Stephanie Renee Rogers, tract plat 29/82
• Wiley Real Estate, LLC to TAKK Rentals, LLC, lots 48 – 51 Ash Park Subdivision
• Gregory W. Moody and Janet Moody to Isaac Zimmerman, Ellen Zimmerman, Darlene Showalter, Levi Showalter, tract Madison County
• Patrick Logen Tovson to Michael Andrew Witt and Mallory Witt, lot 178 Heritage Place Subdivision
• Kali Hospitality, LLC to Hari, LLC, lot 2B plat 17/25
• Gregory P. Griebenow and Jennifer L. Griebenow to Matthew Winhold and Vickie Winhold, tract 8 – 10 plat 23/318
• KAP Leasing, LLC to Zachary Robert McPeek and Breanna Preece McPeek, lot 51 Prairie View @ Twin Lake Subdivision
• KY Heritage Homes, LLC to Brandan Gravitt and Shane Gravitt, lot 97 Oaks Subdivision
• H&S Holdings Incorporated to 220 Geri Lane, LLC, tract Madison County
• HDC Properties, LLC to KJMcGill Properties, LLC, lots 71A – 71C Ash Park Subdivision
• Myron K. Rader and Mary L. Rader to Kenneth Leventry and Breana Leventry, trac Madison County
• Jane T. Hays to David Marcus Wilkerson and Donna Michelle Wilkerson, lot 1 Baker Subdivision
• Frances R. Newman to Agnes A Atanga, lot 99 – 101 Rolling Hills Subdivision
March 13
• Brad E. Qashou and Baha Oashou (a/k/a Anna Jones) to Kaitlyn Nicole Edwards, lot 140 – 141 Boone’s Trace Subdivision
• William M. Abney and Beverly Hart Abney to Diania Liknous, lot 22 Highland Park Place Subdivision
• Rondle Douglas Simpson, Jr., and Rebecca Simpson to Jennifer R. Taulbee and Aaron M. Taulbee, tract Madison County
• LP Construction, LLC to Shayna Wilson Elmore, Larry L. Selby and Sharen R. Selby, lot 36 Shiloh Cove Subdivision
• Kenneth Dean Sparks and Jerri Shontell Sparks to Christopher Sparks, Bobbie Kidwell, Jerrie Rose and Jessie Rose, tract B plat 10/3
• The Estate of Frankie Carpenter, Ricky Carpenter, Executor to Jason Carpenter, lot 4 Crooksville Subdivision
• Jeffrey S. Sandwith U.S. Life Fund Trust, Jeffrey S. Sandwith, Trustee to Jeffrey Sandwith Perpetual Asset Shield Trust, Jeffrey S. Trustee, lot 32 Bay Colony Subdivision
