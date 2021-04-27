Madison County Property Transfers: April 12 - 14, 2021

April 12
• William L. Arnold to Jeff Vanzant, William L. Arnold, Jr. and Sandra K. Reid, lot 143 Gleneagles, $1.00
• CMH Homes, Inc. to Christopher M. Ralston and Michelle B. Ralston, tract 2 plat 28/315, $259,461
• Susanne M. Moeser –Shepardson to Donna Lewis, lot 216 Twin Lakes Subdivision, $228,000
• Elizabeth W. Hoefer by and through her Attorney-In-Fact William Bruce Hoefer to Tiffany Marie Taylor, tracts Dixie Highway Park Subdivision, $138,500
• The Renovation Group, LLC to Janie Williams, lot 141 Grey Oaks Subdivision, $255,000
• Leonard E. Harrison and Bonnie L. Harrison to Poosey Ridge, LLC, tract Madison County, $90,000
• K & L Developers, LLC to SJO Investments, LLC, lot 83 Grey Oaks Subdivision, $39,000
• The Banyans, LLC to Samuel Jones and Luann A. Jones, lot 38 The Banyans @ Golden Leaf Subdivision, $28070.50
April 13
• Matthew Allen and Brittany Allen to Christopher Michael Starnes and Cammile Starnes, 615 N. Second Street, $185,000
• Toney Wayne Rose and Donna Rose to Tony James Hunter Rose and Sarah Lyons, tract plat 27/367, for and in consideration of the love and affection between Parent and Child
• Patrick Sowers and Debbie Sowers to Vivi’s, LLC., 1100 Lancaster Road, $499,900
• Gary Hart and Linda Hart to Jason William Hart, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of the love and affection Grantors have for Grantee
• Carla E. McWhorter, to Seth Wayne Johnson and Kelsey Lynn Johnson, 308 Martin Drive, $185,000
• Jason R. Gross and Jessica L. Gross to Jessica Faye DeHart, 103 Pleasant Ridge Drive, $235,450
• Dorothy Kaye Vaught and Luther V. Vaught to Eddie K. Tallent, lot 11 Blue Ridge Heights, for and in consideration the Grantors have for the Grantee
• Kentucky Elite Builder, LLC to RETHA, LLC, lots 142 – 145 Ash Park Subdivision, 1,195,000
• Farmer & Resch Developments, LLC to Diana Reyes Almanza, 110 Lee Drive, $196,000
• Candie Naomi Gann (f/k/a Candie Naomi Bennett) to Alexandra L. Reinert, 932 Muddy Creek Road S., $164,500
• Cheikh Diop and Melinda Diop to Svetlana Chizhik. 113 Saddlebrook Circle, $255,000
• Clyde Newcomer, IV and Kristen Newcomer to Bryanna Polly Millian, 210 Madison Hills Blvd., $140,000
• Keys Investments, LLC to River Run Townhomes Owners Association, unit 52 – 53 Final Plat Townhouse, $1.00 and other valuable consideration
• Clint Taylor Construction, LLC to Alice Benge, lot 43 Ash Park Subdivision, $220,000
April 14
• Sipple Investment Properties, LLC to Frazier Realty Company, LLC, lot 29 Argyll Subdivision, for and in consideration of simultaneous exchange of property and in order to comply with the provisions of the Minor Recombination Plat referenced within document
• Frazier Realty Company, LLC (f/k/a Frazier Realty) to Frazier Realty Company, LLC 424 Sara Leigh Drive, for and in consideration of capital contribution to Frazier Realty Company #II, LLC
• Robert S. Henderson to Sam Jess Hammons and Patricia Hammons, tract Madison County, $80,000
• Jason Alexander to the Commonwealth of Kentucky for the use and benefit of the Transportation Department of Highways, tracts Madison County, $2,300
• Dylan Simpson to Jennifer Leigh Rice, lot 19 block J Greenway Heights, $175,000
• Andrew Fore and Danni S. Fore to Bradley Askelon Rayner, lot 25 Fountain Park, $235,000
• Indigo Run, Inc. to George Riley and Jessica Riley, lot 36 Berkley Hall, $38,000
• Shane R. Williamson and Jordan A. Williamson, lot 84 Covington Woods Subdivision, $349,900
• Kelsey Nicholle Givens to Bradley Lynn, lot 91 Derby Chase, $187,000
• Magnolia Development, LLC toVia Vitae Development, LLC, lot 140 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, $41,500
• John V. Rader and Heather Rader to Paul Reed, Jr and Brandy Mulcahy, lot 119 Gleneagles, $439,000
• Jamie L. Monnett and Maria Torres Monnett to KAB Enterprises, LLC, lot 291 Hampton Ridge Subdivision, $142,000
• Larry Joe Lutes and Mary Margaret Lutes to Adrienne Crowe, Trustee of the Larry and May Lutes Irrevocable Trust, for and in consideration of premise and to confirm the intention of the parties
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.