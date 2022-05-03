April 14
• Denny W. Ross to Christopher Ralston and Michelle Ralston, tract 1 Posey Ridge Farms, $91,000
• Nicholas G. Smith and Stephanie Smith to Casey J. Metts and Haley McNeese, 7020 Charismatic Court, Richmond, $$322,000
• Terry James Napier, Ray Napier, Jr., and Kristy S. Napier to James Dallas Hutchens and Asia Dawn Hutchens, tract Old Brassfield Road, $210,000
• Lora Ann Adams, Executrix of the Estate of Geneva Linville to Rachael Nicole Shumway, 128 Rose Lane, Richmond, $184,000
• Tina Marie Sword and Gary Eugene Sword to Michael Cody Conley, tracts Madison County, $180,000
• Kenneth Blair and Mary Blair to J.W. Smith Properties, LLC, tracts Madison County, $125,000
• Ricky Azbill and Renee Azbill to Michael A. Geile and Rebecca L. Geile, tract Madison County, $330,000
• Phillip Gregory Beck and Stephane Helen Beck to Michael A. Geile and Rebecca L. Geile, tracts Madison County, $232,000
• Richmond Development Company, LLC to Merna Habash Brown, lot 8 Ash Park Subdivision, $53,000
• Monte Ivan Ballard and Tonya J. Ballard to Larry Gabriel Warfield, 167b Holly Hill Drive, Richmond, $400,000
• Larry G. Warfield (a/k/a Larry Gabrielle Warfield) to Melissa Jervis, 104 Elkins Street, Berea, $172,500
• Joan H. Meadows to Timothy Vitale, 100 Cherry Road Court, $167,000
• Ashley Gray Wiley and Shane Stephens to John Bell and Brittany N. Bell, 424 Hunters Run Richmond, $410,000
• Jerry Ginnan, by and through his Attorney-in-Fact Bobbi J. Land to Kristen Marie Whitaker, 128 Longview Drive, Richmond, $128,000
April 15
• CFM Properties, LLC by Jason E. Ford Member to Kerry Bickett, 4093 Atwood Drive, Richmond, $125,000
• Robin Willis to Joshua F. Frye and Kendra M. Frye, 802 Barnes Mill Road, Richmond, $250,000
• Rohan E. Alexander and Shawne E. Alexander to Johnathon B. Myers and Alicia D. Myers, lot 36 Berkley Hall Subdivision, $40,000
• Signature Rentals, LLC to Erica L. Jones, 889 Mount Rushmore Drive, Richmond, $207,000
• Short Carpentry and Construction, Inc. to David S. Walter, 272 Meridian Way, Richmond, $269,900
• Sonya S. Halfhill and Harold L. Halfhill, ID, M.D. by and through Sonya S. Halfhill, his Attorney-in-Fact to Kalan M. Cochran and Kristina Mae Cochran, 112 Western Drive, Richmond, $150,000
• Victory Lane Development, Inc to William Rutherford Gaines and Emily Christine Gaines, 2577 Lexington Road, Richmond, $200,500
• Brian E. Charles, Trustee of the Brian E. Charles Living Trust (a/k/a Brian E. Charles Trust) to Leonard dyer and Billy Eugene Walters, tract Highway 52, Waco, $22,500
• Setzer Investments, LLC to Eugene T. Caldwell and Lori E. Caldwell, Co-Trustees of the Eugene T. Caldwell and Lori E. Caldwell Revocable Living Trust, Unit 2 Berea Industrial Park, $650,000
