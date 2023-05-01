Madison County Property Transfers: April 14 - 17, 2023

April 14
• S&S Richmond to Summerside, lot 1 plat 30/365
• Matthew Beach, Cassandra Beach, Curtis Kent Robbins, Jr., and Kerri Eileen Robbins by and through Curtis Kent Robbins, Jr., Attorney-in-Fact to Jeanne Marie Pearcy and Clifton Luther Pearcy, Jr., lot 16 Bonne Brook Estates Subdivision
• Robbie Puckett and Kayla Scroggins to Christopher A. Kellock and Theresa Kellock, tract Madison County
• Brassfield Rentals, LLC to Jill Herrington, lots 14 and 15 Rosedale Subdivision
• The Estate of Bill D. Todd, Michael D. Todd, Executor to Dillard H. Hill, II and D.H. Hill, tract Madison County
• Short Carpentry and Construction, Inc. to Robert T. Reddix, lot 92 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes Subdivision
• John Albert Poulette and Judy Ann Poulette to Christopher Coleman, lot 2 Hillcrest Subdivision
• Dylan Lyons, and Alexandria Grace Lyons to Cody Ray Brackett and Emily Claire Patterson, lot 33 Hilcrest Subdivision
• Richard M. Bendure and Elizabeth L. Bendure to Jeffery M. Alcorn, tract Madison County
• Jeffery M. Alcorn and Billie Jo Alcorn to Christ Harbor Fellowship Church, LLC, tract Madison County
• Doll Properties, LLC to Spangler Apartments LLC, parcel A Plat 30/387
April 17
• James E. Plastied to The James E. Plastied Revocable Trust, James E Plastied, Trustee, Unit 2 Villages of Lake Reba Condominiums
• Mary Katherine Jaeger and Matthew William Jaeger, MMLK, Inc. Trustee to Seth Matthew Jaeger and Mary Katherine Jaeger, MLLK, Inc Trustee, lot 79 C Plat 30/264
• Cummins Holdings, LLC to William Webb, lot 4-A Ash Park Subdivision
• AASHMI, LLC to Jeremy Dockery, lot 76-A Ash Park Subdivision
• The Combs Family Irrevocable Trust, Jack Combs, Trustee to Gabriella Michaela Hartz, lot 126 Creekside Village Subdivision
• Gregory Alan Ginter and Sherry Lynn Ginter to Glenda Fields and Terry Fields, lot 124 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision
• Terry R. fields and Glenda S. Fields to Joseph Svaral, tract 1 plat 2118
• Christopher Michael Starnes and Camille Starnes to Alaina Clem and Tyler Kelly Clem, lot 1 Plat 27/212
• Linda Gadd, Jason Durham, Angie Croucher Durham, Courtney Damrell and Patrick Damrell to Christopher N. Powell and Samantha Brooke Powell, tracts Madison County
• Martina M. Ricketts to Robin Stacey Powell, lot Berea
• HM Property Holdings, LLC to Mark Allen Noland, tracts Madison County
• Brassfield Rental, LLC to Jill Herrington, lots 14 – 15 Rosedale Addition
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.