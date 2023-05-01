Madison County Property Transfers: April 17 - 19, 2023

April 17
• Gregory Bordelon to Craig Andrew Thivierge, tract Madison County
• Rainey Construction, LLC to Zachary Phillips, lot 12 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes Subdivision
• Teresa Tompkins to Courtney S. Parris and Matthew A. Parris, lot 5 Brushwood Subdivision
April 18, 2023
• William K. Isaacs, Betty Isaacs, Anthony D. Isaacs and Nancy Ann Isaacs to June Haste, lot 113 Oaks Subdivision
• Janet Lynn Gill to James Robert Bartolet and Raquel L. Boyd, lot 22 Mountain View Estates
• The Estate of Randal Gene Bevins, Stella Bevins, Administratix to Hanna Cobb and Matthew Alexander, lot 3 Crossings Subdivision
• Ernest D. Williams and Cecilia F. Williams to Karen Marlene Smith and Christopher Smith, lot 2 Spring Hurst Estates Subdivision
• Kendall Kearns, Ashton C. Hite and Travis Weston Hite to Roger Keck and Marsha Keck, lot 4 Arlington View Addition
• Samantha Luttrell and James M. Acton to George Terry Jumper and Lise Ann Jumper, lots plat 1/618
• William David Mason and Jillian Tenille Mason to William David Mason and William David Mason, lot 48 plat 21/209
• Diamond Apartments, LLC to DTT Rentals, LLC, lot 193 B Northgate Subdivision
• Ballinger’s Apartments, LLC to DTT Rentals, LLC, 193 A Northgate Subdivision
• Berea Property Development, LLC to A&R Contractors, LLC, lot 28 Stoney Creek Subdivision
April 19
• KAP Leasing, LLC to Steven B. Francis and Tracy Francis, lot 48 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes Subdivision
• Daviscoyle Properties, LLC t Clarissa Nerdin, Tract plat 5/326
• Dennis Kunitsa and Sophia Kunitsa (a/k/a Sofia Kovalchuk) to Cody Foister and Morgan Foister, lot 19 Fieldstone Subdivision
• Berea Property Development, LLC to Houghton Homes, LLC, lots 7 – 18 P30/380
• Anthony Webb and Harley Webb to Marcus Sparks and Sherry D. Sparks, Tract C-1 P 30/377
• Judith Sexton to Jesse E Blain and Betty Blain, lot 80 Creekside Subdivision
• Ronald Steven McGee and Rebecca Bates McGee to Brittany Einsenbies, tract Madison County
• J.T. Barrett Land Holdings, LLC to R & R Ventures, LLC, lot B-1 Southern Hills Subdivision
• Johnny Hunt and Brooke Hunt to John Tyler Hunt, III and Preston Grayson, lot 38 Milford Estates
• Tonia Issacs and Kenneth Isaacs to Steve Hall, tract Madison County
• Creswell D. Covington Testamentary Trust, Shelley J. Covington Bell, Trustee, James William Dean and Derek Cole Daniel to James William Dean, tracts Madison County
• Creswell D. Covington Testamentary Trust, Shelley J. Covington Bell, Trustee, James William Dean and Derek Cole Daniel to Derek Cole Daniel, tracts Madison County
• Doll Properties, LLC to WW Investments, LLC, Unit 1020 of 100 Golden Leaf Condominiums
