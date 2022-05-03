Madison County Property Transfers: April 18 - 20, 2022

April 18
• Pavilion @ Golden Leaf, LLC to Arbor Woods, LLC, tracts 3 and 4 Pavilion @ Golden Leaf, $325,000
• Arbor Woods, LLC to United Property Holdings, LLC, tracts 3 and 4 Pavilion @ Golden Leaf, $825,000
• Ada L. Wilson to Jason Clayton and Brandi Clayton, 612 King Luke Court, Berea, $295,000
• Cole B. Clark and Heather Clark to Austin Bennett Baker, 362 Wyldwood Way, Berea, $229,500
• Craft Masonry, Inc. to Samuel Lowe and Daphne June Lowe, 758 Copley Drive, Richmond, $464,600
• Derick Durham and Sarah Durham to Via Vitae Development, LLC, lot 15 Briar Wood Estates, Richmond, $169,100
• Via Vitae Development, LLC to Derick Lee Durham and Sarah Loraine Durham, lot 156 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, $398,731
• Aaron Rowe and Tammy Rowe to James Parsons, II, 173 Crossing View Drive, Berea, $355,000
• Gary W. Anderson and Loni M. Anderson to Terry W. Anderson and Deborah M. Anderson, tract Highway 595. $230,000
• Jarrett Wood and Carolyn S. Wood, to Desiree Collins, 3127b McKee Road, Berea, for the sum of $1.00 and the love and affection that the grantors have for grantee
• William Lucas, Administrator of the Estate of Bonnie Jean McCoy (a/k/a/ Bonnie J. McCoy) to William Lucas, 806 Becky Drive, for and in consideration of settling the estate of Bonnie Jean McCoy
• Carl Brown Turpin and Elizabeth Ann Turpin to James William Jones, tract Madison County, $30,000
• Rick C. Thomas and Pamela Thomas, Teresa T. Yeary and Eddie Yeary to Teresa T. Yeary and Eddie Yeary, tracts Madison County, for and in consideration of the exchange of other real property
• Rick Thomas and Teresa Yeary, Trustees for and on behalf of the Thomas Family Irrevocable Trust dated March 7, 2013, to Teresa T. Yeary, tracts Madison County, for and in consideration of the terms and provisions of the Thomas Family Irrevocable Trust dated March 7, 2013
• Rick C. Thomas and Pamela Thomas, Teresa T. Yeary and Eddie Yeary to Teresa T. Yeary and Eddie Yeary, tracts Madison County, for and in consideration of the exchange of other real property
• Teresa T. Yeary and Eddie Yeary to Rick C. Thomas and Pamela Thomas, tract 1B Plat 30/75, $27,500
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to Reeves Property Group, LLC, lot 100 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes Subdivision, $40,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to Reeves Property Group, LLC, lot 101 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes Subdivision, $40,000
April 19
• Marian H. Kissick to James C. Dunn and Kelsey Dunn, Lot 22 Shiloh Cove Subdivision, $385,000
• Derek Patterson and Hanna Elaine Patterson to Allan Puckett, 545 Leverton Place, Richmond, $230,000
• Tommy Cope Properties, LLC to Jarvis Layne Harris and Emily Paige Harris, 412 Drayton Place, Richmond, $332,900
• The Estate of Nancy June Kelley, by Myra Lea Cheak, Executor to Jason Webster and Linda Webster, 112 Castlewood, $285,500
• Zac Wynn Realtor Guy, LLC to Wesley Flynn, by and through his Attorneys-in-Fact Doris Flynn and Joe Flynn, tract Madison County (Valley Street, Berea) $80,000
• Allen Scott Johnson and Holly Johnson to Lloyd Dewayne Sparks and Kellie R. Cremeans 235 Owsley Fork Road, Berea and 233 Owsley Fork Road, Berea, $140,000
• Walker Broughton, Kenny Hobbs and Patricia Hobbs to Mollie J. Grant, tract Flint Road, Waco, $35,000
• The Estate of Raymond Thomas McKee, by and through Jennifer McKee Sparks, Executrix, tract Madison County, $30,000
• Carla Marie Heck to Thomas W. Potts and Janet D. Potts, 1044 Bay Colony Drive, Richmond, $408,000
• Lucy May to Brian Pingleton and Jennifer Pingleton, 189 Buckettown Road, Richmond, $1.00
• Mary R. Long to KY Home Investors, LLC, tract Madison County, $52,500
• KY Home Investors, LLC to Thin Line Investments, LLC tract Madison County, $60,000
• Brandon Messina and Courtney Messina to Brandon Keith Rose and Miranda Roxanne Harshman, 604 King Luke Drive, Berea, $313,000
• Kentucky Housing Corporation to The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 142 Allen Douglas Drive, for a valuable consideration
• Zac Wynn Realtor Guy, LL to Wesley Flynn, by and through his Attorneys-in-Fact, Doris Flynn and Joe Flynn, lot 1 Jackson Addition, Berea, $62,500
• Tyler Coale Wood and Tasha Lashay Wood to Edward Curtis Gordon and Brittany D. Gordon, lot 96 Woods Subdivision, $364,000
•Roy Todd Builders, Inc. to Mario Guitano Cassetta, 607 Prospect Street, Berea, $142,000
• Rose Marie Hay to Jared Michael Kieckhefer, 260 Apache Drive, Paint Lick, $191,000
• Karen S. Mueller, as Executrix of the Estate of Terri Lynn Harrison (a/k/a Terri L. Harrison) to Richard C. Bashusen, 168 Crossing View Drive, $235,000
• Harvey R. Little, Jr. and Sarah I. Little to Little Holdings, LLC, lot 29 Executive Park, for and in consideration of a capital contribution to the members of the limited liability company
• LP Construction, LLC to Pamela D. Grant, lot 112 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, $329,638
• The Pinnacle at Boone’s Trace, LLC to Timothy Kyle Bailey and Taylor Kristen Bailey, lot 7b Pinnacle at Boone’s Trace, $62,500
• Genice Walker to Daniel Tolson, 102 Salter Road, Berea, for and in consideration of the love and affection Grantor feels for her son
• Charles Jeffrey Johnson and Gary Jones, Co-Administrators of the Estate of Donald L. Combs to William Adams and Cassandra Adams, lot 7 Meadowlark Drive, $65,000
• Billy Ray Hughes (a/k/a William Charles Ray Hughes) and Janean Hughes to William Charles Clay Ray Hughes and Janean Hughes, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of the love and affection between parties who are spouses and in order to create a survivorship interest
• Michael Louis Blakeney and Anne Bacon Blakeney to Michael Louis Blakeney and Anne Bacon Blakeney, Co-Trustees of the Michael and Anne Blakeney Living trust, 1221 Dee Dee Drive, Richmond, for and in consideration of the premises and to conform to the intentions of the parties
April 20
• Jeffrey L. Vincent and Casie L. Vincent to Seth Murphy and Brianna Noel Murphy, 608 Autumnwood Drive, Richmond, $399,999
• Erica Clark and Jonathan M. Clark to Erin E. Little and Matthew E. Little, lots plat 25/229, $296,700
• Michael A. Conley and Lisa C. Conley to Richard Scott Fracasse, lot 14 Tanglewood Farms, Phase II of Boone’s Trace Development, $845,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to Denny Siding and Continuous Guttering, Inc., 1005 Prairie View Drive, Richmond, $45,000
• Doll Properties, LLC to Roger Faulkner and Darlene Faulkner, lot 94 Ash Park Subdivision, $956,000
• James H. Wilson and Jerri Marie Wilson t Deborah A. Anglin, 290 Griggs Road, Waco, $555,000
• Randy Colby Vanwinkle and Kiendra Nicole Vanwinkle to Taylor S. Norris and Morgan K. Norris, 306 Hanover Street, $161,250
• Carissa Britt to Margaret K. Thornberry, Trustee of the Margaret K. Thornberry Trust dated December 12, 1995, 943 Cobble Drive, Richmond, $245,000
• Pamelia Kay Wright, Brian Hooper Wright, Pamelia Kay Wright, Trustee of The Coleman E Wright Living Trust, dated January 23, 2015, and Pamelia K. Wright, Trustee of the Pamelia K. Wright Living Trust, Dated January 27, 2015, to Pamelia K. Wright, Trustee of the Pamelia K. Wright Living Trust, Dated January 27, 2015, and the Brain H. Wright, Trustee of the Brian H. Wright Revocable Trust, dated may 17, 2001, tract Madison County, for the purposes of consolidating the undivided interests of Pamelia K. Wright and Brian H. Wright (siblings) in the following described properties and to transfer their undivided interests therein to their respective revocable trusts
• Linda Bryant Shouse to Nikita D. Robinson, lot 16 Jackson Addition, Berea, for and in consideration of the love and affection First Party, Linda Bryant Shouse has for her daughter Nikita D. Robinson
• Ryan Shane Gibson to Dacey Brishan Shook and Noah Canaan Chitwood, 1071 Barker Lane West, Berea, $225,000
