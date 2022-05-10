Madison County Property Transfers: April 21 - 22, 2022

April 21
• Roger Faulkner and Darlene Faulkner to Clifton R. Gibbs and Ruth S. Gibbs, lots 81 – 85 Windsor Subdivision, $140,000
• Fred G. Brammell and Susan O. Brammell to RHLasher/BGC Properties, LLC, a certain tract of land situated on the south side of Kentucky Highway #52 on the north side of Old Kentucky Highway #52 approximately one mile east of Richmond, $140,000
• Impact Property Management Group, LLC to Brian D. Hall and Robin M. Hall, tract 1 Plat 30/34, $275,000
• K & L Developers, LLC to J. Flynn, Inc., 703 Goldenwood Drive, Richmond, $46,000\
• James William Closs and Denise Closs to Denise M. Zimmerman and Craig S. Zimmerman, tracts Madison County, $389,900
April 22
• Brian L. Moody and Jenny D. Moody (f/k/a Jenny D. Gilliam) to Jim Pannell and Lisa A. Pannell, lot 46 Spring Lake Subdivision, $195,900
• Janice Bailey to Jeffrey Stagg and Amber Stagg, 1048 Vineyard Way, Berea, $348,000
• Garry Roop and Donna Roop (f/k/a Donna Willis) to Steve A. Mullins and Tammie M. Mullins, tract Madison County, $260,000
• Ann Sallee Masters (f/k/a Ann S. Masters), Joe Marshall Masters and Darlene Rogers Masters, Michael Newton Masters to Bruce A. Thomas and Evelyn M. Thomas, tracts 1 and 2 Plat 30/112, $150,000
• Delbert Ousley and Carol Breeding and Delbert Ousley in his capacity as the Trustee of the Delbert Ousley Revocable Trust, dated September 14, 2015, to Double L. Group, LLC, lot 36 Bluegrass Junction, $307,600
• Bennie Sue Helton and Bobby R. Howard to Andrew Michael Doty (a/k/a Andrew M. Doty) and Tamara Lee Doty (a/k/a Tamara L. Doty), tract 6 Plat 30/86, $110,000
• James Thomas Thurman and/or Lorenda P Thurman, Trustee of the James Thomas Thurman Trust, Lorenda P. Thurman and/or James Thomas Thurman, Trustee of the Lorenda P. Thurman Trust to Reanna Wilson and Grant Wilson, lot 8 Golden Point Subdivision, $620,000
• Nellie S. Goodin and Tyler Goodin to Don M. Parker and Ashley Parker and Ronnie Parker, tract Madison County, $25,000
• Magnolia Development, LLC to LP Construction, LLC, lot 59 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, $50,000
• Magnolia Development, LLC to LP Construction, LLC, lot 92 Magnolia Point Subdivision, $48,000
• Magnolia Development, LLC to LP Construction, LLC, lot 95 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, $48,500
• Magnolia Development, LLC to LP Construction, LLC lot 148 Magnolia Point Subdivision $50,000
• Eipert-Nicely Development, LLC to Russell McMahan and Stephanie L. McMahan, lot 53 Vineyard Estate Subdivision, Berea, $40,500
• Eipert-Nicely Development, LLC to BREMEN, Inc., lot 79 Vineyard Subdivision, Berea, $38,000
• Matthew D. Horn, Successor Trustee of the Ruby A. White Revocable Trust, dated March 23, 2009, to David Presto Holder and Ann Marie Beverly, new tract II Plat 25/164, $205,000
• Pinnacles at Boone’s Trace, LLC to Vanwinkle Real Estate Holdings LC, lot 25 Pinnacle at Boone’s Trace Subdivision, $57,500
• Jacob Thackson Campbell and Leah Campbell and Lauren Elizabeth Campbell to Joseph Leslie Campbell, II, lot 11 Windcrest Subdivision, Richmond, $500,000
• Joseph Leslie Campbell, II to Red Giraffe Property, LLC, lot 11 Windcrest Subdivision, Richmond, for and in consideration of transferring property identified herein to the Grantee’s limited liability company wholly owned by the Grantor
