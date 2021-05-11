Madison County Property Transfers: April 22 - 26, 2021

April 22
• St. Andrews Place Retirement Community, Inc. to James R. Kelley and Bonnie B. Kelley, 117 Aberdeen Drive Unit 50, $143,000
• The Jeanie Rayburn Testamentary Trust by and through Barry Gibson, Trustee, Dianna Gibson and Barry Gibson to Owen Barnes and Rhonda Barnes, tract 1-B plat 29/286, $283,920
• George Bradley Lovely and Sherry Lynn Lovely to Jordan Alexis Williamson and Shane R. Williamson, lot 16, plat 24/217, $455,000
• Kendra Nicole, Alexander (f/k/a Kendra Nicole Potter) to Marsha G. Stidham, tract plat 5/329, $133,000
• Jennifer L, Brown to Stock’s Construction, LLC, 141 Allen Douglas Drive, for and in consideration of $1.00
• Tommy Coleman and Katherine Marie Coleman and Harold Wallace Coppinger to Summit at Madison, LLC by and through Rodney G. Davis, Rodney G. Davis, authorized member, Lots J, K, L Miller’s Landing Center, $150,000
April 23
• Virginia Mink (f/k/a Virginia Rhodus) and John L. Min to David T. Houg, tract Madison County, $17,500
• Donna Lynne Neal, Trustee under the Harry Don Neal and/or Donna Lynne Neal Revocable Living Trust to Craig Adams and Sandra Adams, lot 58 The Woods Subdivision, $347,000
• William H. Gaffney and Penny N. Gaffney to James Edward Miller and Jerrica Laverna Miller, tract Madison County, $132,000
• Augo, LLC to Kasey Lynn Cox and Darsey Kate Cox, tract 3, plat 29/255, $95,000
Haley Investments, LLC and Creative Renovations, LLC to Austin Pierce Garber and McKenzie Taylor Flynn, lot 57A (formerly lot 57) Phase 1 Shady Oaks, Estates, $208,000
• Christopher S. Lusk and Kimberly D. Lusk to Adam Saylor and Kacky Saylor, lot 160 Brookline Subdivision, $218,500
• Beverly A. Johnson to Byron Scott Johnson, Trustee or its successor in trust under the Byron Scott Johnson Revocable Living Trust, lot 49, Brookline Subdivision, $181,500
• Victory Lane Development, Inc. to William Deeb and Lucy Deeb, 252 Tahoe Way, $48,000
• Morgan Ross Properties, LLC to Blue Willow Property Group, LLC, 2046 Hidden Falls Trail, $39,000
• Restoration Lexington, LLC to Carla Diane Horn and David Brent Horn, lot 19 Hickory Hills Subdivision $420,000
• K & L Developers, LLC to J. Flynn, Inc. 653 Fourwinds Drive, $39,000
April 26
• Bennie Slater and Karen Slater to Barbara Harvey, 329 Timothy Way, $235,000
• Daniel Wilfredo Jordan (a/k/a Daniel W. Jordan) and Regina May Jordan (a/k/a Regina Jordan) to Jordan Investments, LLC, 673 Cottonwood Drive, for and in consideration of a membership interest proportionate to the value of the real property
• Roy Todd Builders, Inc. to Justin Trevor Watkins and Katelyn Conrad Watkins, lot 88 Stoney Creek
• Takoda Matoskah and Alexandria Neal (f/k/a Alexandria Ballard) to Joseph Carl Saccheri, Sr., tracts Madison County $132,000
• Double D. Meadows, LLC to Kelsie F. Shumaker, 1412 Fairlane Drive, $175,000
• Scott Lane Douglas to Larry Rickman and Deana E. Rickman, 160 East Side Avenue, $249,900
• Rodney Short Builders, Inc. to Dian S. Ng, 652 Boulder Way, $194,900
• Vickie Lanigan to Dylan Sizemore and Madison Taylor Sizemore, lot 6 Wild Goose Island Subdivision, $429,900
• Marsha Leigh Wilson and Shawna Lynn Green, co- executrixes of the estate of James Elmore Green and Marsha Leigh Wilson and her husband Roy Wilson and Shawna Lynn Green to Marsha Leigh Wilson and Roy Wilson, lot 25 Indian Hills Estates, $70,464
• C. Keith Carpenter and Joe Ann Carpenter to Kenneth Carpenter and Brenda Carpenter, 228 Hickory Lane, $75, 000
• K & L Developers, LLC to J Witt Properties, LLC, lot 120 Grey Oaks Subdivision, Phase 3, $46,000
• Connie S. Kates and Lloyd Kates to Tina Sue Larkin, lot 9 Adams Subdivision Addition, $94,000
• Nila Gay Freeman to Kellie Jo Carter, 222 Clairmont Drive, $260,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.