Madison County Property Transfers: April 24 - 25, 2023

April 20
• Patricia Alsept to Keith Blanke and Rachel Cook, lor 41 final plat Sycamore Park @ Golden Leaf, $342,500
• Berea Property Development, LLC to Houghton Homes, LLC, lots 1 – 6 Stoney Creek Subdivision, Tract 1, Unit 1, Block 1, Lot 2A, $270,000
• Deanna Sullivan, by and through her duly appointed guardian, Felecia Shearer to Felecia Shearer and John F. Shearer, 103 Orchard Street, Berea, $52,554
• Realty World – Adams & Associates, Inc. to Steven E. Johnson and Heather G. Johnson, 209 Adams Street, Berea, $140,000
• Stout & Dwell, LLC to Clifton Gibb (a/k/a Cliff Gibb) and Ruth Sharon Gibb, tracts Madison County, $173,000
April 21
• The Estate of R. Eugene Bowling, deceased, by and through Daniel G. Bowling in his capacity of Executor to Tudor Holdings, LLC, tract 2A plat 28/122, $400,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to Short Carpentry and Construction, Inc., lot 4 final subdivision plat for Prairie View @ Twin Lakes Subdivision, $40,000
• Gary B. Maiden and Cecelia L. Maiden to Michael Rice, lot 55 Barnes Mill Estates No. 5, $15,000
• Eckler Properties, LLC to Mountain View Property Management, LLC, 2042 Dolly Drive, $190,000
• Eckler Properties, LLC to Mountain View Property Management, LLC, 2043 Dolly Drive, $190,000
• Eckler Properties, LLC to Mountain View Property Management, LLC, 2044 Dolly Drive, $190,000
• Eckler Properties, LLC to Mountain View Property Management, LLC, 2045 Dolly Drive, $190,000
• Allen D. Grant, Jr. and Lavina Renee Grant to Alesha Dawn Alexander and David Austin Alexander, 347 Hagan Mill Road, Richmond, $275,000
Clint Taylor Construction, LLC to Ashpark Wild Oak Properties, LLC, lot 45 and lot 47 phase IV-B Ash Park Subdivision, the grantor and grantee, both being LLC companies and sharing identical ownership/membership and wishing to transfer the herein real property to grantee
