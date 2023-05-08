Madison County Property Transfers April 24, 2023

April 24
• Hanan N. Budeiri and Ahmad K. Abdelrahman (a/k/a Ahmad Abdelrahman) to Rachel E. Kennedy and Stephen M. Greasor, lot 15 Ridgehaven Subdivision phase I, $503,500
• Mark R. Hoernecke and Tammy A. Hoernecke to Minta Lynn Petrey and Noleka Renee Hunter, lot 31 Brocklyn Subdivision, $145,000
• Houghton Homes, LLC to Corey D. Davis, lot 11 final subdivision plat Prairie View @ Twin Lakes Phase II, $377,400
• Michael Sikes and Amanda Sikes to Joann Allen and Nathaniel C. Allen, tract Madison County, $352,500
• KAP Leasing, LLC to Don Hobbs and Jacqueline L. Hobbs, lot 47 Final Subdivision Plat for Prairie View @ twin Lakes Subdivision, $299,000
• KAP Leasing, LLC to Zachary Eugene Harris, lot 49 Final Subdivision 4016 Hollyhock Lane, Richmond, $275,000
• Travis Mobley and Jamie Christine Mobley to Logan Davis, tract Madison County, $166,400
April 25
• Calvin Nantz to Seth Guyard Fister and ariel Auel-Fister, lot 32 Block A Miller’s Landing, $230,500
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to Elizabeth R. Bettenhausen and John C. Bettenhausen, 101 Tuscany Way, Richmond, $354,900
• Victory Lane Development, Inc. to Samuel Michael Perricone and Nancy Ann Perricone, lot 48-A Warriors Trace Subdivision, $549,900
• Tommy Cope Properties, LLC to Alan Wayne Sharkey, lot 35 Fincastle Subdivision, Phase I, $299,900
• John Devere Builder, Inc. to Abdou Salam Diagne, lot 13 Phase IV-A Ash Park Subdivision, $215,000
• Scott Chatfield and Keelie Chatfield to Sarah Casey and Gene Casey, lot 10 Hilcrest Phase 6, $399,000
• Amber Richelle Roark (f/k/a Amber Richelle Cates) and Argene Roark, Jr. to Crystal Lawson and Linda Curtis, lot 3 Block H Roselawn Subdivision, Section III, Berea, $156,000
• Paula Miller and Paula Miller as co-executor of the Estate of Gilbert Miller to Charles Sowder and Bernice Sowder, lot 33 Hillcrest Subdivision, $240,000
• Bremen, Inc. to Abigail Laura Eipert, lot 79 Vineyard Estates Subdivision, Phase 3B, $300,000
• Jerry Little and Wanda Little to Terry L. Wilson and Cora J. Wilson and James E. Todd Wilson and Heather Wilson, tract 2-12-1 plat 30/379, $520,000
• Ray E. Cole and Patricia Ann Isaacs, Co-Executors of the Estate of Wiley Cole, Jr. and Co- Executor of the Estate of Ira Pearl Cole to Casey Howard and Wendy Howard, lot 2 Stocker Place, $600,000
• Robin Jones Group, Inc to Alexander J. Miller and Isabelle G. Miller, 1023 Judah Bear Boulevard, $217,000
April 26
• William Dee West and Holly Kathryn West to Richard L. Tillery and Lontonia A. Tillery, tract Madison County, $115,000
• Karen Steinhauser-Brinegar and Duke Anthony Brinegar to Karen Steinhauser-Brinegar, lot Madison County, for and in consideration of the Separation and Property Settlement Agreement between the parties in Madison (Kentucky) Circuit Court Dissolution of Marriage proceedings 220CI-50340
• Kausar Rasul, by and through Mamoon Lodhi, her Attorney-in-Fact to Darren Coke and Lisa R. Coke, 2012 Powhatan Trail, Richmond, $57,750
• Bobby Hones and Elizabeth Jones to William Denny and Elaina Cook, 704 Glen AbbeyDrive, Richmond, $215,000
• VRL Hotels 9 LLC to CB3, LLC, Tract KY Highway 21 (Jane Street), Berea, for a valuable consideration
• Ridgeline Premier Properties, LLC to Stephanie Bowman, lot 17 Hillcrest Subdivision Addition #2, $255,000
• Jane Elizabeth Robinson to Heather Nicole Clontz Edmonson, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of the love and affection which grantor has for grantee, Heather Nicole Clontz Edmonson being the daughter of the Grantee
• The Estate of Judy A Roper, by and through Sherry Lynne Ausmus, Executrix to George Compton and Martha Compton, 112 Oak Meadow Drive, Berea, $285,000
