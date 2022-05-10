Madison County Property Transfers: April 25 - 27, 2022

April 25
• Jordon Samples and Alexis Rose McQuinn to John H. Powell and Regina R. Powell, lot 42 Creekside Village, $188,000
• Dupuy Rentals, LLC to Joshua Clint Reuhl and Chelsea L. Owens, tract 2 Plat 29/70, $234,900
• Crouch Enterprises, Inc. to James William Closs, II and Karen Denise Closs, tract 3A Plat 30/98, $265,000
• Tamara Stewart (f/k/a Tamara Stewart Tatum) and Michael Mays to Jacob Robert Bloomfield, 208 Palm Hill Drive, Richmond, $200,000
• Trevor Kyle Adams and Ally Cathryn Adams (f/k/a Ally Cathryn Spencer) to Kami L. Anderson, 209 Bentley way, Richmond, $239,000
• Christopher Daniel and Jennifer Daniel to Cummins Holdings, LLC, tract 13 Plat 9/241, $158,000
• Ross the Realtor, LLC to Cummins Holdings, lot 1 Rainwood Trace @ Golden Leaf, for and in consideration of conveying interest from one entity to another entity
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to A&R Contractors, LLC, Partridge Way, Richmond, $40,000
• Houghton Homes, LLC to Brian Scott Adams and Melissa Christine Adams, lot 67 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes Subdivision, $245,200
• J. Witt Properties, LLC to Lisa Louise Sanders, lot 120 Gray Oaks Subdivision, Richmond, $319,000
• Doug Neeley to Doug Neeley and Sylvia Ruthann Davidson, 631 Kirksville Road, Richmond, for and in consideration of love and affection and for both parties a mutual desire to hold the title to the named property as joint tenants with rights of survivorship
• Michael Francis and Melissa Barnard Frances to Robin W. Dailey and Pamela C. Dailey, 715 Sage Drive, Richmond, $268,000
• Karl Schill to R&R Ventures, LLC, lot 1 Holiday Heights, Subdivision, $210,000
• Lamberto Vargas, Jr. and Donna J. Vargas to Robert L. Dickson and Michelle Dickson, 165 Mockingbird Lane, $435,000
• Cynthia Tyra to Lance Andrew Sheets and Kellea Breann Sheets, lot 5 Beckah Ridge Subdivision, $153,800
• Johnny Neace and Ruth Neace to Jenny Moody and Bryan L. Moody, 710 Red Lick Road, Berea, $290,000
• Whitaker Bank Inc (f/k/a Peoples Bank and Trust of Madison County), to Parsons Counseling, lots 11 – 13 Fountain Professional Park located on Rash Road, Berea, $120,000
• Kitman Law to Krishna Ghimire and Mahesh Ghimire, lots 20 – 22 Norwood Subdivision, $198,000
• Shirley Gentry to Judy Spires, lot 8 in the Residential Block A of Norwood Acres Subdivision, $20,000
• Hershell Powell to Michael Christopher Powell, lot 12 Walnut Meadow Subdivision, for and in consideration of $1.00 and love and affection as a gift from a grandfather to grandson
April 26
• Vincent D. Browning to Evan Craig Green-Lowe and Elizabeth Madelain Cathleen Ludwig, 1014 Barker Lane, $260,000
• D&R Restoration, LLC to Payton Hager and Jason Mesa, tract Madison County, $310,000
• Hagar Cabinets, Inc to Signature Rentals, LLC, tract 1C Plat 30/121, $390,000
• Christopher E. Harrell and Jennifer L. Harrell to Terri Sue Lemire, 334 Waco Heights, $410,000
• KJC Properties, LLC to Vestena Robins, 442 Middle Creek Way, $219,900
• Joseph Paul Bequette and Margaret Lesley Cowles to Kelton James Sinclair, lots 131 – 132 Oaks Subdivision, $347,500
• Earl Warren Daugherty and Terri Lisha Daugherty to Brandy Liane Daugherty, Trustee of the Warren and Terri Daugherty Irrevocable Trust, dated April 5, 2022, tract College Hill Road, for and in consideration of premises and to conform to the intentions of the parties
• Earl Warren Daugherty and Terri Lisha Daugherty and Brandy Liane Daugherty to Brandy Liane Daugherty, Trustee of the Warren ad /Terri Daugherty Irrevocable Trust, dated April 5, 2022, 1338 East Irvine Street, Richmond, for and in consideration of the premises and to conform to the intentions of the parties
• Earl Warren Daugherty and Terri Lisha Daugherty to Brandy Liane Daugherty, Trustee of the Warren and Terri Daugherty Irrevocable Trust, dated April 5, 2022, lots Richard McIntosh Subdivision for and in consideration fo the premises and to conform to the intentions of the parties
• LP Construction, LLC to Joshua Ryan Kirstein and Kylie Alexandra Kirstein, 778 Copley Drive, Richmond, $376,716
• Shawn J. Snarey and Tara L. Snarey to William Alexander, lot 36 Tuscany Development, $10,000
• Faye Perkins to Adam Caudill and Megan Jent, lot 12 Logan Court, Berea, $181,600
• A&R Contractors, LLC to Donald David Jeziorski, lot 79 Prairie view @ Twin Lakes Subdivision, $274,000
• Larry H. Johnson and Linda D. Johnson to Clifford Lee Johnson and Sierra Johnson, tract1A Plat 25/177, for and in consideration of $1.00 and love and affection between parent and child
• Tim Berry and Karen Berry to Savannah Nicole Richardson, 312 Reva Ridge Drive, Richmond, $275,000
• Summit at Madison, LLC to Hallmark Properties, LLC, 230 South Madison Avenue, Richmond, $510,000
April 27
• Brian Andrew Ess to Brain Andrew Ess and Jeana Marie Ess, 120 Grant Drive, Richmond, $1.00
• Clint T. Taylor and Grace Whitney Taylor to Clint T. Taylor and Grace Whitney Taylor, tracts Mule Shed Lane, for and consideration of the love and affection between Grantors and in order to create a survivorship provision
• J F Devleopment, Inc to Anthony E. Black and April Michelle Black, lots 1 – 3 The Summit, $91,000
• Charles Evans and Delorise Evans to Charles Evans and Delorise Evans, 911 Cabernet Drive, Berea, in consideration of a property Consolidation Agreement
• Blue Lick Mountain Company, Inc to Billie A. Warner, lot 11 Blue Lick Muntain Estates, lots 3 – 9, 11 and 12 and undeveloped tracts 1 and 2 and consolidations of Parcels A – F with lot 3-6, Tract 1 and Hollow Creek Road, $45,000
• Michael Tencza and Carol Tencza to John R. Whittemore and Rhonda Whittemore, tract 8 Serenity Acres Subdivision, $45,000
• William Downing and Shannon L. Downing to Sherry Schloemer, lot 4 Berkley Hall Subdivision, $325,000
• Jerry Little and Wanda Little to Miller Properties and Investments, LLC, 128 and 1646 Quality Drive, $700,000
• Kyle C. Conte and Candice L. Conte to Stephen Scott Spencer and Patricia Faye Spencer,
Lot 57 Kings Gate Subdivision, $650,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to A&R Contractors, LLC lot 27 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes Subdivision, $40,0
