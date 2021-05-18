Madison County Property Transfers: April 29 - April 30, 2021

April 29
• Billy C Walters and Judy Walters to Billy E Walters, 3549 Old Kentucky Highway 52, in consideration of love and affection, Grantor being parent of Grantee
• Beverly B. Turner and Hezzie Turner, Michael O. Baxter, Ralph E. Baxter, Janice Baxter and Leslie T. Baxter to Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church of Richmond, Kentucky, Inc., tract Francis Street, $30,000
• Millard Stamper to Larry Mullins and Patricia Mullins, as Trustees of the Larry and Patricia Mullins Family Revocable Living Trust Dated July 16, 2014, tract A plat 24/25, $112,000
• U.S. Bank Trust N.A., as Trustee LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Darren Stapleton, 144 Redwood Drive, $85,000
• Summit Enterprises, Inc., to Troy Anthony Conner and Lauren Louise Conner, 210 South 2nd Street, $535,000
• Donald Hocker to Marjorie Gillespie, Larry Hocker and Donald Hocker, 265 Charlie Norris Road, for and in consideration of $1.00, the receipt and sufficiency of which is hereby acknowledged
• Thomas Conrad Perkins and Jennifer Lynn Perkins (f/k/a Jennifer Lynn Eddlemon) to Kathleen Rose Muffitt and Stanley Muffitt, 1302 Parkview Drive, $282,000
• Marsha G. Stidham and Michael J. Stidham to Joseph M. Gray and Sara Gray, tracts Blue Lick Road, $155,500
• James Eric Adams and Katelyn Adams to Gary Lane and Jennifer Lane by and through Gary Lane, Attorney-in-Fact, lot 10 Traditions at Parkey Falls, $480,000
• Ridgeline Premier Properties, LLC to Steven Walker, lot 110 Hidden Hills, Phase II-B, $200,000
• Karl D. Pearson and Cheryl C. Pearson to Jill Corman and Angela Corman, lot 8 Richmond Investment Addition, $142,000
• Houghton Homes, LLC to Robyn Joy Lorenz, lot 59 The Crossings Subdivision, $308,250
• K & J Developers, LLC to J. Witt Properties, LLC, lot 121 Grey Oaks Subdivision, Phase 3, $46,000
April 30
• Randall W. Gourley to KWC Properties, LLC, lot 18 Block B Maplelawn Estates, $25,000
• Roger Pratt and Elke Pratt to Robert Winhoven, lot 8 Jack’s Creek Homes Subdivision, $70,000
• Josh Barrett Homes, LLC and Davis Development, LLC to Kimberly D. Masters, lot 73, Orchard Hills Subdivision Phase 3, $216,400
• Patsy G. Saylor to Paula Saylor Moore, lot 35 Brocklyn Subdivision, for and in consideration of the love and affection which the Grantor has for the Grantee being the daughter of the Grantor
• Andrew J. Luxon and Sydney Paige Luxon, to Timothy Scott Ray and Bronwyn Ruth Ray, lot 45 Bay Colony, $340,000
• Melissa Willis to James C. Storm and Ashlee McFarland, 633 Northfork Drive, $202,000
• Bronwyn Ray (f/k/a Bronwyn Ruth Yoder) and Timothy Ray to Brett Napier and Rebecca Napier, lot 1 Laney Brook Estates, $245,000
• Pennymack Loan Services, LLC to Tiffany Renfro and Jackie Fryer II, 142 Parker Lane, $112,000
• Lazo Portfolio Real Estate Group, LLC to Colonel Properties and Rentals, tract North Street, $19,000
• Morgan Ross Properties, LLC to Thomas J. Wolfe and Penny T. Wolfe, lot 32 The Reserve Subdivision, $39,900
• Janet Bock Coyle and Carol Bock Tumidiski to Randall Keith Puckett and Toni Mitchell Puckett, lots 10 – 13 Block C Norwood Subdivision, $105,000
• Salem Habash to Ronald Day and Mia Day, lot 63 Ashpark, Subdivision, $250,000
• Raj Kamar Lamichhane and Mindu K. Lamichhane to Ram Krishna Khadkn and Sabitri Khadkn, 119 Southern Hills Drive, $240,000
