Madison County Property Transfers: April 3 - 6, 2022

April 4
• Judith Hirst Schulz to Darvin W. Schulz, 125 Windsor Drive, $1.00
• Patricia Ann Watkins (a/k/a Patricia Watkins and Heather Jo Shepherd to Patricia Watkins and Heather Jo Shepherd, 110 Drive, $0.00 in consideration paid
• Mary Ruth Mullins to Sandi L. Stevenson, Trustee of Mary Ruth Mullins Irrevocable Trust, 105 Heritage Drive, Richmond for and in consideration of premises and to conform to the intention of the parties
• Arbor Woods, LLC to Houghton Homes, LLC, lot 16 Arbor Woods Subdivision, $45,000
• Arbor Woods, LLC to Houghton Homes, LLC, lot 21 Arbor Woods Subdivision, $45,000
• Arbor Woods, LLC to Houghton Homes, LLC, lot 20 Arbor Woods Subdivision, $45,000
• Arbor Woods, LLC to Houghton Homes, LLC, lot 17 Arbor Woods Subdivision, $45,000
• Vernon Reed and Janice Reed to Lisa A. Norther, tract Madison County, $1.00 and the love and affection between parties of the first part and parties of the second part
• Lester G. Stewart to Kentucky Heritage Homes, LLC, 123 and 135 Patriot Trail, Berea, $90,000
• John Lazzaro Builders, Inc to Kentucky Heritage Homes, LLC 330 and 328 Bocote Drive, Berea, $56,000
• Mark Steven Tribble and Charlotte Tribble, Ann Guyvonne Tribble Johnson and Alexander William Duke to Cameron Brunty and Christina Brunty, tracts Madison County, $360,000
• Michael Gerald Leger and Amanda Lynn Leger to A&R Contractors, LLC< 645 Jennifer Drive, Richmond, $15,000
• Capital Planning, LLC to Ballinger’s Apartments, LLC, 238 Christmas Ridge Road, $771,070
• J.T. Barrett Land Holding, LLC to Ballinger’s Apartments, LLC, 250 Herndon Street, Berea; 114 Herndon Street, Berea; 204 Christmas Ridge Road, Berea; $1,752,430
• J.T. Barrett Land Holding, LLC to Gemstone Apartments, LLC, Parcel 1: 136 Spring Circle Drive, Berea; Parcel 2: 148 Spring Circle Drive, Berea; Parcel 3: 154 Spring Circle Drive, Berea: Parcel 4: 117 Spring Circle Drive, Berea; Parcel 5: 176 Spring Circle Drive, $1,976,500
April 5
• Snapp Construction, LLC to Casey T. Scott, 264 Meridian Way, @73,900
• Darrell Curtis Rose and Casey Tyler Scott to Morgan Jo Williams and Dayton Deshawn Williams, by and through their Power-of-Attorney, Destiny Williams, lot 24 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, $311,000
• Norma J. Hill to Arbor Woods, LLC, lot 2 plat 27.19, $250,00
• Gerald Smyth and Sondra Smith and Allyson F. Creech and Thomas N, Creech to Allyson F. Creech and Thomas N. Creech, 552 Owsley Fork Road, Berea, for and in consideration of the love and affection the granters have for grantees, grantee, Allyson F, Creech being the daughter of grantor
• Christopher Scott Williams and Sarah Kaylynn Lykins to Andy Piper and Deborah Piper, 334 Wisteria Court, Richmond, $175,000
• St. Andrews Place Retirement Community, Inc to Shirley M. Parks, 65 Abbotsford Drive Unit 21C, Richmond, $154,000
• Hollis Brown to Misael Orrostieta and Yara Mendez, 962 Siesta Drive, $225,000
• Jerry Barger, Lynn Crabtree, Eva Curry, Walker Lewis Curry, Philip Barger, Keith Barger, and Crystal Barger, to David Barger, Pan Foerderer, Teresa Ramsey, and Kim Haydon, lots 11 – 13 Norwood Subdivision, $30,639.06 from David Barger; $13,120.31 from Pam Foerderer; $13,120.31 from Teresa Ramsey and $13,122.32 from Kim Haydon totaling $70,000
• William C. Payton and Kailei R. Payton to Derek Leslie Milburn, 103 North Porter Drive, $220,000
• LP Construction, LLC to Ashley Allen, 649 Shaker Drive, Richmond, $365,928
• Justin T. Charles and Claire Charles to Stephanie Moore, 137 Primrose Circle, $220,000
• Gareth Slater and Joanna Slater to Steve Roberts, 131 Allen Douglas Drive, $310,000
• Diane S. Blankenship to Emilee Sizemore, 349 Bowerwood Drive, Richmond, $207,500
• Anna Shuman and Dwayne Shuman to Faizal McBride and Bobbi McBride, lot 113 Creekside, $250,000
• Sharon Welton-Thomas and James Thomas to Jennifer Harrison and Beverlee Mayfield. Tract Madison County, $269,900
• Stephen P. Gray to Thurley R. Cooper III and Jennifer A. Cooper, 900 Turnberry Drive, Richmond, $387,500
April 6
• Russell McMahan and Stephanie L. McMahan to Robert Dale Shouse and Monica Renee Shouse, 244 Page Drive, Richmond, $249,000
• Deborah Moore (a/k/a Deborah K Cummins as personal representative of the Estate of Gordon B. Cummins to Monte Ballard and Tonya Ballard, 1200 Parkview Way, $365,000
• First Southern National Bank to Bruce Cope Builders lot 11 Boones Trace Development, $21,000
• Ann Sallee Masters (a/k/a Ann S. Masters) Joe Marshall Masters and Darlene rogers Masters, Michael Newton Masters to PR Funding, LLC, tract 4 plat 30/84 (Poosey Ridge, Richmond), $50,000
• Ann Sallee Masters (a/k/a Ann S. Masters) Joe Marshall Masters and Darlene rogers Masters, Michael Newton Masters to Bar C Real Estate, LLC, tract 3 plat 30/85 (Poosey Ridge Road, Richmond), $50,000
• Velocity Holdings, LLC to Just 4 Kids, LLC, 971 Cobble Drive, Richmond, $93,941.62
• Charles D. Teague, Trustee of the Charles D. Teague Trust, dated September 2, 1992, and Successor Trustee, Carol J. Teague Trust to Charles D. Teague, Trustee of the Charles D. Teague Trust, dated September 21, 1990, and Trustee of the Carol J. Teague Family Trust, dated September 21, 1990, 117 Hammonds Drive, for the benefit of her husband and children and for the purposes of funding the Family Trust,
• Lester G. Stewart to Karen Sue Foster, Robert Franklin Foster and Robert Blake Foster, lot 17 Fincastle Subdivision, $45,000
• Lester G. Stewart to Karen Sue Foster and Robert Franklin Foster, lot 18 Fincastle, $45,000
• Burnell Grain and Building Company, Inc to Brianna Hounchell, lot 2 Fairfield Subdivision, $125,000
• Lester G. Stewart to James Earl French, lot 12 Fincastle Subdivision, $45,000
• Lester G. Stewart to James Earl French, lot 9 Fincastle Subdivision, $45,000
• Jordan N. Evans to Teddi Lynn Williamson, lot 69 Suncrest Meadows Subdivision, Berea, $319,000
• Michael Stewart Carman to Kenneth S. Carman and Jessi Carman, 112 Bradford Court, Richmond, $220,000
• CVJ Properties, LLC to DWW Properties, LLC, 704-706 Chatham Court (f/k/a 704-706 Amber Hill Court), $250,000
• CVJ Properties, LLC to WKR Properties, LLC, 708 – 710 Chatham Court (f/k/a 708-710 Amber Hill Court; 712 – 714 Chatham Court (f/k/a 712 – 714 Amber Hill Court), $500,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.