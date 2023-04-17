Madison County Property Transfers: April 4 - 5, 2023

April 4
• James Weygandt and Amber Weygandt to Ashley Dhooge, tracts Madison County, $342,000
• Alan Pike and Kyla Pike (a/k/a Kyla Clements) to Michael Yates and Leah Yates, lot 134 Oaks Subdivision, $325,000
• William Dale Adams and Sandy Adams, lot 10 Irvine View Subdivision, $148,500
• Tracy C. Dollins and Carol B. Dollins to Carol B. Dollins, Trustee of the Tracy and Carol Dollins Joint Trust for Real Property, Dated December 21, 2022, tracts Madison County, $1.00
• Tracy C. Dollins and Carol B. Dollins to WGS Proprietary, LLC, tracts Madison County, $1.00
• Tracy C. Dollins and Carol B. Dollins to T3C Properties, LLC, 110 E Haiti Road and 119 Haiti Road, $1.00
• KAP Leasing, LLC to Kelsey Hansel and Jonathan Hansel, 1020 Prairie View Drive, Richmond, $355,000
• Charles Wash and Grace Wash to Southern View Ranch, LLC, tracts Madison County, 105,000
• Cain Properties, LLC to Bleed Blue Properties, LLC, 609 Hampton Way, $240,000
• Bleed Blue Properties, LLC to Kendall Properties, LLC, 609 Hampton Way, $270,000
• U.S. Bank National Association to T. W. N. S. Properties, LLC, 981 Mule Shed Lane, $200,250
April 5
• Stargazer Homes, LLC to Chevy Abney, 1025 Eagle Point Drive, Berea, $235,000
• Alyssa Holder and John Holder to Vanessa Vickers, 238 Stoney Creek Way, Berea, $229,000
• Robert E. Curran and Eileen M. Curran to Carolyn L. Dye and Steve R. Dye, 333 Highland Lakes Drive, Richmond, $428,750
• Jacob Emery and Amanda Emery to American International Relocation Solutions, LLC, tract 3 Plat 21/76 (Bethlehem Road), $525,000
• American International Relocation Solutions, LLC to Matthew Clint McCormick and Melanie Alison McCormick, tract 3 Plat 21/76 (Bethlehem Road), $525,000
• Kitman Law to Margaret Woodcock and Anastasia Groves, 115 Allen Douglas Drive, $311,000
• A&R Contractors, LLC to Nathan Clark and Madison Clark, 645 Jennifer Drive, Richmond, $282,000
• Champ Properties, LLC to Jeremy P. Swiney and Morgan Elizabeth Swiney, 4187 Equestrian Way, Richmond, $114,000
• William Shane Franklin to Steven Kovaleski and Ashley Kovaleski, tract Plat 21/259, $40,000
• Doll Properties, LLC to Extreme Properties, LLC, lot 36 Dove’s Landing, Phase III, $43,000
• Doll Properties, LLC to The Oakmont Group, LLC, lot 33 Dove’s Landing, Phase III, $43,000
• Brooke Properties, LLC to Jenna Ramsey, lot 25A Eastern Hills Subdivision, $235,000
• Brenda M. Sideris to Brenda M. Sideris, 121 Bel Air Drive, Richmond, for and in consideration of the terms of the will of Antonio Sideris
• Nancy Kaylor and David Kaylor to Nikki Kaylor, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of love and affection between parents and child
• Wendell Ray Spratlin and Bobbie P. Spratlin to Thin Line Properties, LLC, tract U.S. Highway 25, $111,000
• James R. Upton to Derek G. Adams and Mary J. Adams, tracts Madison County, $550,000
• Robert Patterson and Amy Patterson to Ahmad Fahim Najwa, 129 Central Park Avenue, Berea, $255,000
• Bobby Joe McMahan and Nancy McMahan, by and through her Durable General Power of Attorney, Bobby Joe McMahan of record in MC Book 316, page 572, records of Madison County Court Clerk to ARC Truck and Trailer Repair, LLC, lot 3 Plat 28/66 (Battlefield Memorial Highway), $200,000
• Short Carpentry and Construction Inc to Lindsay R. Oeder, 2000 Partridge Way, Richmond, $267,900
• Seth Tackett and Melissa Tackett to MAP Investments, Inc, lot 2 Brooklyn Subdivision, $260,000
• Troy Conner and Lauren L. Conner (a/k/a Lauren Conner to Alford Properties, LLLP, lots Bennett Court, $85,500
• Lucas J. Ellis and Carrie L. Ellis to Alison S. Altier and Joshua Altier, lot 190 Madison Village Block 3, $180,000
• Edwin Douglas Botkin, Sr., Teresa Gail Botkin and Earl Thomas Botkin, as Co-Trustees of the Trust Agreement, dated November 25, 2009, to Michael Patterson and Amber Patterson, lot 40 Indian Hills Estates Subdivision, $270,000
• Michele Lynn Sparks and Kevin Matthew Sparks to Lucas Ellis and Carrie Ellis, lot 6 Wildwood Acres Subdivision, $270,000
