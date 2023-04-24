Madison County Property Transfers: April 6 - 11, 2023

Due to the relocation of the Madison County Clerk’s offices, full property transfer information was not available for this week due to technology issues.
April 6
• Stephen Farmer to Jeffery William Fugitt, tract plat 1/9
• Stoney Creek Holdings, LLC to Todd Builders, LLC, lots Stoney Creek Subdivision
• Wildwood Farms, LLC to New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC, property III B Stoney Creek Subdivision
• Samuel E. Mims and Mary E. Mims to Level of Hope, LLC, lot 46 Creekside Village
• KAP Leasing, LLC to William Pierce Nesbitt and Miranda Cay Nesbitt, lot 8 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes Subdivision
• Jeremiah D. Fowler and Abby M. Fowler to Ashley Grubb, lot 4 Hillcrest Subdivision County
April 11
• Jacob Mudd and Fay E. Eaton Adams to Karla Robinson and Alejandro Martinez Larrea, lot 5A Plat 8/42
• Bryan Scott Campbell and Lisa Wells Campbell to Edgar Sweat and Tanyika Sweat, lot 26 Carey Acres Subdivision
• Jeffrey Violette and Susan Violette to Shawn P. Collins and Susan K. Collins, lot 44 Boone’s Trace Subdivision
• Edward Wayne Crowley, Teddy Crowley, and Patricia Diane Crowley to Samantha Neace, tract A1 plat 30/341
• B. Ford Thompson and Marion J. Thompson to Bernard Ford Thompson and Marion Joyce Thompson Trust, Marion Ford Thompson and Ellen K. Witz, Co-Trustees, lot 87 Tremont Subdivision
• Michael Sikes and Amanda Sikes to Jeffrey D. Boyd and Lisa L. Boyd, lot 36 Berkley Hall
• Pamela Sue Moberly (a/k/a Pamela Sue Wells, a/k/a Pamela Sue Leffler) and Christopher Scott Moberly to Pamela Sue Moberly (a/k/a Pamela Sue Wells, a/k/a Pamela Sue Leffler) and Christopher Scott Moberly, tract 1 plat 22/159
• Taylor Russell and Elise Russell to Fox Lake, LLC, tract 1 plat 269/585
• Darrell Coffey and Billie Coffey to David Burns and Mary Ann Burns, tract Madison County
