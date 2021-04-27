Madison County Property Transfers: April 8 - 9

April 8
• Jacqulyn A. Mallonee to Anthony M. Tipton and Morgan Tipton, 645 Autumnwood Drive, $280,000
• Jennifer Charles and Brian Charles and Jordan Fritz to Diana Joye and Don Joye, 329, Ryan drive, $289,000
• Larry C. Strong and Jessica R. Strong to Phyllistine Abshire and Ricky D. Charles, lot 23 Mockingbird Hills Subdivision, $275,000
• Nathaniel Shelton Crowe and Linda Faye Crowe to Jesse Dalton Crowe and Michael Lee Crowe, 875 South Dogwood Drive, for and in consideration of love and affection between Parents and their children
• J Witt Properties, LLC to Kristina Louise Edwards, lot 118 Grey Oaks Subdivision, $269,900
• Kevin D. Matthews and Victoria A. Matthews to Michael Brooks and Sheila Brooks, lot 73, Vineyard Estates, $265,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to Signature Builders, LLC, lots 111 and 112 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $72,000
April 9
• George Rayford Willard and Sherry Elain Willard to Cedrick Dewayne Haggard, lot 31 Big Oak Subdivision, $194,900
• Emma Woosley to Karen Woosley Brandenburg, lot 1 Fox Haven Subdivision number 2, $1.00 and the love and affection between parent and child
• Angela C. Currier through and by her Power of Attorney Catherine R. Currier to Trustee of the Clifford and Angela Currier Irrevocable Trust dated January 8, 2019. 504 Caledonia Drive, for and in consideration of premise and to conform to the intentions of the Parties
• MKS Investment Properties, LLC to Banded Properties, LLC, lot 6 Block C of The Mayfield Subdivision, $97,000
• RMW Development, LLC to Rodney Short Builders, Inc., lots 83, 84, and 86 Stoney Creek Subdivision, $100,000
• Monica Elsa Vallejo to Reuben Lee Weiss-Salinas, 121 Shale Drive, $112,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to Houghton Homes, LLC, lots 118 – 119 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $90,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to A & R Contractors, LLC, lot 146 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $34,000
• Shelley J. Covington Bell, Trustee of the Creswell D. Covington Testamentary Trust to Kira J. Covington and Colton Covington, 2545 Doylesville Road, $125,000
