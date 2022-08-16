Madison County Property Transfers: August 1 - 3, 2022

Aug. 1
• Rebuilt Realty, LLC to Eva Marie Castellano, 132 Commerce Drive, Berea, $150,000
• Alexander Crossland and Amanda Crossland to Jillian M. Reed, lot 3 Breezy Point Estates Subdivision, Berea, $210,000
• Dora H. Hubbard to Michelle Weston, 202 Adams Street, $230,000
• Jean Rene Cupidon to Dakota Stringfield and Kami J. Chappell, 1024 J. D. Circle, Berea, $203,000
• Sarah Wenley Reid, Successor Trustee of the R. Mark and Leola C. Wenley Revocable Trust (a/k/a The R. Mark and Leola C. Wenley Revocable Trust Agreement, dated April 21, 1995) to Linda Carnes Wimberly and Clint Wimberly, Tract Kentucky Highway 52 (Lancaster Road), Richmond, $750,000
• Paul Roy Lewis and Leanne Denise Lewis to Ginger Michelle Ayers, 101 Fox Circle, Richmond, $145,000
• Cody R. Fuson and Autumn Fuson to Jennifer R. Evans, 3004 Silber Charm Court, Richmond, $252,500
• Brandon L. Thompson and Michelle Megan Thompson to Michael Akira Litzau and Ginnie Lyn Baer, 813 Aster Court, Richmond, $243,000
• Bertha Anglin Stamper and Herman Michael Stamper to Teresa Arnett Pyles and Stephen H. Pyles, Rogelio Rivera and Lois Ann Rivera, and Crystal Lynn Verdenburgh, tracts Madison County, $168,500
• Penny B. Salmons (f/k/a Penny Diane Benge and Penny Diane Fields) and Ira David Salmons to Penny B. Salmons and Ira David Salmons, 114 Kingston Acres, Berea, $1.00
• Douglas G. Shirley and Barbara A. Shirley, by and through her Attorney-In-Fact, Douglas S. Shirley (f/k/a Douglas G. Shirley), pursuant to the power of attorney dated May 7, 2021 to Douglas G. Shirley, tracts Madison County, for and in consideration of a transfer of nominal consideration pursuant to KRS 142.050 (7) (e)
• Douglas G. Shirley and Barbara A. Shirley, by and through her Attorney-In-Fact, Douglas S. Shirley (f/k/a Douglas G. Shirley), pursuant to the power of attorney dated May 7, 2021 to Douglas G. Shirley, tract 2 Jackson Addition, for and in consideration of a transfer of nominal consideration pursuant to KRS 142.050 (7) (e)
• Douglas G. Shirley and Barbara A. Shirley, by and through her Attorney-In-Fact, Douglas S. Shirley (f/k/a Douglas G. Shirley), pursuant to the power of attorney dated May 7, 2021 to Douglas G. Shirley, lopt 25 Robbinswood Subdivision, for and in consideration of a transfer of nominal consideration pursuant to KRS 142.050 (7) (e)
Aug. 2
• Sherry Horn and David Warfield to Caleb Zachary Paul Flemming and Stephanie Kaye Flemming, lots 9 and 10 Block A Norwood Subdivision (flrmerly known as Bennet’s Addition)
• Jason Daniel Vaughn, Clark Vaughn and Christina Clark Vaughn to Ishita Ashvinbhai Parmar and Sahil Parmar, 704 Copley Pointe Drive, Richmond, $359,900
• Kent C. Wilson and Leslie R. Wilson to Ray Ellington and Michelle Ellington, j902 Cobble Drive, Richmond, $309,900
• Max J. Kraft to Angela Driscoll, 109 Winburn Drive, Richmond, $85,000
• Dustin Bryant Ratliff and Anna Marie Smith to Kaizen Investments Group, LLC, 1425 Arlington Drive, Richmond, $120,000
• Christopher Orr and Brandi Orr to Alton Markus Corn and Laura Lynn Mobley-Corn, 1809 Adkinson Drive, Richmond, $315,000
• Aaron Thomas, Jr and Judy Thomas to AS Thomas Enterprises, LLC, lot 16 A Applewood Subdivision (Irvine Road), Richmond, for and in consideration of and pursuant to the parties’ fulfillment of the Land Contracts entered into by the parties
• Shiloh Cove Properties, LLC to Craft Masonry, Inc, lot 3 of Northern Chase Development for Shiloh Cove Subdivision, $34,000
• Houghton Homes, LLC to Dennis Kuntisa, lots Fieldstone Subdivision, Richmond, $99,000
• Joshua Kerr and Stacey S. Kerr to Pamela Gail Fugate, 2018 Edgewood Drive, Richmond, $275,000
• Arbor Woods, LLC to Sheri Abercrombie, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact, Donna E. Eddings and Donna E. Eddings, 234 West Rice Lane, Richmond, $235,000
• Martha Harrison Dorman and Larry W. Doorman, Isaac Shelby Lawrence, Susanna Hart Lawrence, Margaret Lawrence Scutchfield and Scott R. Scutchfield to New Idea Construction and Homes, 324 Old Garrard Road, Richmond, $1,000,000
• Vicki L. Jones and David Blake Jones to Mooreland Properties, LLC, 381 Oxford Circle, Richmond, $295,000
• Jillian A. Pittman (f/k/a Jillian A. Schlereth) and Andrew M. Schlereth to Forum Parmar and Kartik Parmar, 426 Windemere Drive, Richmond, $295,000
• Kevin M. Kuzniewicz and Kathleen Kuzniewicz to Estifano Haile and Emily Eastridge, lot 11 Golden Point Subdivision, $575,000
• James Ray Shelton to Marcus Berryman, 110 Canterbury Road, Richmond, $142,000
• Katelyn D. Mullikin and David Mullikin to KY Home Investors, LLC, tract plat 5/326, $48,000
• KY Home Investors, LLC to Toby Coyle and Bryan Davis, 500 Boone Street, Berea, $64,000
• Chandler T. Forman (a/k/a Thomas Chandler Forman) and Sara Forman to Justin Trey Congleton and Emily Paige Congleton, lot 257 Phase VI Indigo Run Subdivision, $650,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to IKE Homes, LLC, lot 15 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes Subdivision, Phase II, Richmond, $45.000
Aug. 3
• GHR, Inc. to 4 Under Par, LLC, tracts Madison County (4300 feet south of intersection of Hampton Way and Barnes Mill Road, Richmond), $1,200,000
• Matthew Trent to Gregory Paul Stepp and Charla Hatfield Stepp, 3012 Landstar Drive, Richmond, $271,900
• C. Cannon Construction, LLC to Gwendolyn Perch, 128 Carlton Court, Richmond, $379,900
• Joey K. Kelley to Patricia Diane Barrett, 105 Rose Court, Berea, $215,000
• Nancy Pauline Fulbright to Christina Przybys and Mark Justin Brock, 102 Anne Street, Richmond, $182,500
• Aaron Cruse Pingleton to Timothy W. Garland, lot 7A Davis Addition, $195,900
• Lior Regenstreif and Michelle Dayan to OMED Enterprises Nevada, LLC, tract 4 plat 26/108, for and in consideration of transferring Trust property according to terms of the same
