Madison County Property Transfers: August 11 - 12, 2022

Aug. 11
• Marion S. Shearer to Kristine E. Potter and Hunter Potter, 108 Jonathan Drive, Richmond, $165,000
• Harry C. Irwin, Trustee of the Harry C. Irwin Revocable Trust, dated October 17, 2012, and Harry C. Irwin, Successor Trustee of the Victoria D. Irwin Revocable Trust, dated October 17, 2012, of Victoria D. Irwin Revocable Trust, dated October 17, 2012, to John Wilshire and Linda Ann Wilshire, lot 7 Barnes Mill Estates, Richmond, $375,000
• Short Carpentry and Construction, Inc. to Michael Gary Jones and Xiaoting Yan, 3011 Landstar Drive, Richmond, $269,900
Aug. 12
• Kentucky Property Ventures, LLC to Jason Reigelsperger, 305 Forest Street, Berea, $239,900
• Carroll Lane Perkins and Ilene Perkins to Kenneth Tudor and Brandon Northern, 2526 Tate’s Creek Road, $35,500
• Paul Rhodus and Emily Rhodus to Kenneth Tudor and Brandon Northern, 2526 Tates Creek Road, $1.00
• Jason Davis and Christina Collette (a/k/a Christina Davis) to Evelyn Claudette Green and Terence Green, 100 Seven Oaks Drive, Richmond, $25,000
• Princess Properties, LLC to Jacob Lloyd Elwood East, 915 East Main Street, Richmond, $113,000
• Wendell Muncie and Carol Muncie to Hester Doyle Muncie, certain tract of land located on the north side of Walters Lake Road approximately 1.4 miles east of Gumbottom Road, for and in consideration of love and affection
• Highline Holdings, LLC (f/k/a Highline Group, LLC) to KBS Rentals, LLC, lot 1 Autumn Place Subdivision, $838,680
• Brenda Powell (f/k/a Brenda Cotton) to Tamela D. Morris, Ronda G. Hobbs, and Charles Toby Cotton,
tracts U.S. 25 north of Berea (2 tracts), for and in consideration for the love and affection for her children
• Kim L. Jarvis to Darrell Baker, 518 Baker Court, Richmond, $110,000
• Carolyn Flynn to Billy James Shelton, 118 Pin Oak Drive, Berea, $192,000
