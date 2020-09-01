Aug. 13
• Terry and Cora Jane Wilson to Terry and Cora Jane Wilson, and James Todd Wilson and Heather Wilson, Lot 29 Della View Estates, $1
• Jeff and Debra Ellis to James and Ashley Ratcliff, Lot 136 Boones Trace Subdivision, $421,000
• James and Paula Fox to Jeffrey and Deena Jones, Lot 5 Dixie Glade Acres Subdivision, $149,000
• James and Sharon Cox, and Teresa Cox Epps and Robert Epps to Elk Garden LLC, Tracts Madison County, in fee simple
• Cody Coleman and Bianca Coleman (unmarried) to Meredith and Brian Emans, Lot 34 Heritage Place Subdivision, $194,900
• Patrick and Angela Ballinger to TMR Ventures LLC, Lot 43 Bryants Crossing Subdivision, in fee simple
• Michael and Monica Claude to Tristan and Meghan Girod, Lot 5 Southpointe Subdivison, $185,000
• U.S. Bank National Association to David Sawyer, Lot 12 Madison Village Subdivision, $73,500
• Jerry and Colleen Jackson to Everett Olson II, Lot 10 East Point Estates, $210,000
• Wray Properties 4 LLC to James and Jackson Bishop, Lot 8 Geneva Square Subdivision, $130,000
• Jacob and Devyn Partin to Zachary and Danielle Martini, Lot 37 Eagles Landing, $250,000
• Rose & Caldwell Investments LLC to Soth Enterprise LLC, 105 Hidden Hills Subdivision, $14,167
• Charles and Frances Hornto Lindsey Barbour, Lots 30-32 Windsor addition, $170,000
• Peggy McIntosh to Seasonal Food Concepts Inc., Tract 1 Plat 28/139, $89,017
• Francis Mills to Jeffrey and Hailey Hudson, Lots 48-51 Clearview, $140,500
• Shawn Dunn to Jordan Smith, Lot 1 Olde South Estates, $114,900
• Roaring Creek Inc. to Troy and Daven Mansfield, Lot 25 Roaring Creek Estates, $21,500
• Keys Investments LLC to Angel Investments LLC, Lot 26 Rosemont Subdivision, $89,000
• Barton Farms LLC to Mira Miller and Kenneth Alcorn, Tract Madison County, $300,000
Aug. 14
• John and Martha Soward to the Northern Madison County Sanitation District, Tract Lost Fork Road, $4,000
• Amanda Still and Joshua Still to John Perkins and Sara Perkins (unmarried), Lot 16 Plat 7/281, $87,000
• Bonita and Paul Cain, Cecil and Sherry Richardson, Charles and Susan Richardson, Elizabeth and Myron Gunsalas and Linda Richardson Feger to Baker Holding Group LLC, Unit 2 Villages of Lake Reba, in fee simple
• BCB Properties LLC to Julie Bondra, Lot 96 Boones Trace Subdivision, $414,600
• St. Andrews Place Retirement Community Inc. to Nancy Baldwin, Unit 9C St. Andrews Place Condo, $180,000
• St. Andrews Place Retirement Community Inc. to James and Adrienne Stevens, Unit 3A St. Andrews Place Condo, $170,000
• Janice Ingram to Takoda Matoskah Neal and Alexandria Ballard, Tracts Madison County, $114,000
• Indigo Run Inc. to Kyle and Candice Conte, Tract 2 P29/100, $266,172.50
• Tracy Moore to Shawn Dore, Tract Madison County, $123,500
• Melvin and Linda Gordon to Brenda Varney, Tract Madison County, $17,000
• Kirk and Debora Jones to Thomas and Deborah Lane, Lot 39 Stateland Subdivision, $120,000
Aug 17
• Daniel Miller and Deborah Rockey to Daniel Miller and Deborah Rockey, with Blevins Law PLLC as Trustee, Tract Madison County, with love and affection
• Justin and Rebecca Brandenburg to Donna Couch, Lot 16 Eagle Point Subdivision, $199,900
• Austin and Amanda House to Austin and Amanda House, with Blevins Law PLLC as Trustee, Tract K Plat 28/369, with love and affection
• Barbara Guinn to Bad Property Holdings LLC, Lot 2 Janwell Subdivision, $20,000
• Robert Lear Sr. to Michael King, tract Bobtown Road, $60,000
• Rodney Short Builders Inc. to Todd Builders LLC, Lot 28 Stoney Creek Subdivision, $26,750
• Combs Colt LLC to Todd Builders LLC, Lots 24-27 Stoney Creek Subdivision, $107,000
• Allis Reppert to Jesse Turpin and Rhonda Middleton, Lot 142 Mountain View Subdivision, $174,900
• Anthony Brooks and Eymlin Glenn-Brooks to Turnerbrooks Farm LLC, Tracts Madison County, assigns forever
• Tamara Bland (successor trustee of the Orville L. Owens Revocable Trust) to John and Sharla Davidosn, Unit 24 Highlands Townhomes, $250,000
• Kulkriwes & Gibbons Enterprise LLC to Amon and Sharon Mahon, Lot 199 Heritage Place Subdivison, $213,000
• Denton Thompson to Linda and Steven Maupin, Lot 33 Rolling Acres Subdivison, $155,000
• Donna and Jason Couch to Alexandria Carlos, Lots Dogwood Acres Subdivision, $235,000
• Margaret Black-Fitzpatrick (successor trustee of the Fitzpatrick Family Trust) to Denton Properties LLC, Tract Madison County, $65,000
Aug. 18
• Shannon and Billy Ramsey Jr. to Eric and Angela Romney, Tract 4 P11/55, $149,000
• Chengyi Zhang and He Qin to Andrea Guilds and Kathy Dixon, Lot 47 Brookline Subdivison, $260,000
• ASQ Properties LLC to Haddix Contracting and Excavation Inc., Lot 20 Boones Trace Subdivision, $24,000
• Cain Homes LLC to Loretta Anderson, Lot 13 Ashpark Subdivision, $195,000
• Kat Yamazaki to Bradford and Karen Alexander, Lot 17 Boones Trace Subdivision, $18,500
• Edith Smith, and John and Beverly Smith to Benjamin and Grace Sweger, TractP29/71, $116,000
• Gerald Felanand Amy Deaton to Hans and Leslie Mentzer, Lot 5 Townline Subdivison, $278,000
• Higher Ways LLC to Sunlight Partners LLC, Lot 205-B P6/29, $350,000
• Leslie Hatfield to Luke and Kaelyn Prince, Lot 4 Rose Trace Subdivison, $239,900
• Vickey and Thomas Strunk Jr. to Stephen Phillips and Megan Click, Tract 26B P8/119, $374,900
• The Estate of William Connor to Michele and Kevin Sparks, Lot 6 Wildwood Acres Subdivision, $175,000
• E 52 Developers LLC to FTM Construction Inc., Lot 8 Doves Landing Subdivision, $1
• Gary and Lora Hansford to WW Investments LLC, Lot 2 Menelaus Manor Subdivision, $90,000
• Kentucky Elite Builders LLC to Bradley Althauser, Lot 4 Ashpark Subdivision, $198,700
Aug. 19
• Rose and Caldwell Investments LLC to Michel Leger, Lots 104 and 113 Hidden Hills Subdivision, $26,000
• Matthew and Amber Cantrell to Craig Stahl and Claudia Stahl (unmarried), Lot 6 Derby Chase Subdivision, $290,000
• Pace/Ramsey LLC to James Keeton, Lot 5 October Glory @ Golden Leaf, $40,000
• L & P Investments LLC to Billy and Judy Walters, Lot 66 Waco Heights Subdivision, $255,000
• Bobby and Nancy McMahan to Rock Solid Storage LLC, Lot 2 P28/66, $85,000
• The Estate of Nan Wood to H C Devasher Properties LLC , Lot BP7/148, $30,000
• Triple M LLC to Karl Burger, Lots 1-3 Smallwood Subdivision Addition, $146,000
• Glynn and Lesia Tucker to Virgil Tate, Lot 12 Golden Point Subdivision, $350,000
• Phillip and Lori Murray to Daniel Dunn and Taylor Clayton, Lot 26 Boones Trace Subdivision, $387,450
• Elizabeth Coblentz-Knuteson and Brady Knuteson to Brammell Historic Properties LLC, Lot 17 P1/25, $167,000
• Thomas Mackerley to Chassity Ostrander, Lots Meadow View Subdivision, $26,000
• K & L Developers LLC to J. Flynn Inc., Lot 80 Grey Oaks Subdivision, $39,000
• Beverly and Charles Chambers to Christopher and Gracie Hagar, Lot 8 Arlington View Addition, $110,000
• James and Ellen Keeton to Houghton Homes LLC, Lot 5 October Glory @ Golden Leaf, $40,000
