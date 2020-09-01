Property Transfers Berea
M104

Aug. 13

• Terry and Cora Jane Wilson to Terry and Cora Jane Wilson, and James Todd Wilson and Heather Wilson, Lot 29 Della View Estates, $1

• Jeff and Debra Ellis to James and Ashley Ratcliff, Lot 136 Boones Trace Subdivision, $421,000

• James and Paula Fox to Jeffrey and Deena Jones, Lot 5 Dixie Glade Acres Subdivision, $149,000

• James and Sharon Cox, and Teresa Cox Epps and Robert Epps to Elk Garden LLC, Tracts Madison County, in fee simple

• Cody Coleman and Bianca Coleman (unmarried) to Meredith and Brian Emans, Lot 34 Heritage Place Subdivision, $194,900

• Patrick and Angela Ballinger to TMR Ventures LLC, Lot 43 Bryants Crossing Subdivision, in fee simple

• Michael and Monica Claude to Tristan and Meghan Girod, Lot 5 Southpointe Subdivison, $185,000

• U.S. Bank National Association to David Sawyer, Lot 12 Madison Village Subdivision, $73,500

• Jerry and Colleen Jackson to Everett Olson II, Lot 10 East Point Estates, $210,000

• Wray Properties 4 LLC to James and Jackson Bishop, Lot 8 Geneva Square Subdivision, $130,000

• Jacob and Devyn Partin to Zachary and Danielle Martini, Lot 37 Eagles Landing, $250,000

• Rose & Caldwell Investments LLC to Soth Enterprise LLC, 105 Hidden Hills Subdivision, $14,167

• Charles and Frances Hornto Lindsey Barbour, Lots 30-32 Windsor addition, $170,000

• Peggy McIntosh to Seasonal Food Concepts Inc., Tract 1 Plat 28/139, $89,017

• Francis Mills to Jeffrey and Hailey Hudson, Lots 48-51 Clearview, $140,500

• Shawn Dunn to Jordan Smith, Lot 1 Olde South Estates, $114,900

• Roaring Creek Inc. to Troy and Daven Mansfield, Lot 25 Roaring Creek Estates, $21,500

• Keys Investments LLC to Angel Investments LLC, Lot 26 Rosemont Subdivision, $89,000

• Barton Farms LLC to Mira Miller and Kenneth Alcorn, Tract Madison County, $300,000

Aug. 14

• John and Martha Soward to the Northern Madison County Sanitation District, Tract Lost Fork Road, $4,000

• Amanda Still and Joshua Still to John Perkins and Sara Perkins (unmarried), Lot 16 Plat 7/281, $87,000

• Bonita and Paul Cain, Cecil and Sherry Richardson, Charles and Susan Richardson, Elizabeth and Myron Gunsalas and Linda Richardson Feger to Baker Holding Group LLC, Unit 2 Villages of Lake Reba, in fee simple

• BCB Properties LLC to Julie Bondra, Lot 96 Boones Trace Subdivision, $414,600

• St. Andrews Place Retirement Community Inc. to Nancy Baldwin, Unit 9C St. Andrews Place Condo, $180,000

• St. Andrews Place Retirement Community Inc. to James and Adrienne Stevens, Unit 3A St. Andrews Place Condo, $170,000

• Janice Ingram to Takoda Matoskah Neal and Alexandria Ballard, Tracts Madison County, $114,000

• Indigo Run Inc. to Kyle and Candice Conte, Tract 2 P29/100, $266,172.50

• Tracy Moore to Shawn Dore, Tract Madison County, $123,500

• Melvin and Linda Gordon to Brenda Varney, Tract Madison County, $17,000

• Kirk and Debora Jones to Thomas and Deborah Lane, Lot 39 Stateland Subdivision, $120,000

Aug 17

• Daniel Miller and Deborah Rockey to Daniel Miller and Deborah Rockey, with Blevins Law PLLC as Trustee, Tract Madison County, with love and affection

• Justin and Rebecca Brandenburg to Donna Couch, Lot 16 Eagle Point Subdivision, $199,900

• Austin and Amanda House to Austin and Amanda House, with Blevins Law PLLC as Trustee, Tract K Plat 28/369, with love and affection

• Barbara Guinn to Bad Property Holdings LLC, Lot 2 Janwell Subdivision, $20,000

• Robert Lear Sr. to Michael King, tract Bobtown Road, $60,000

• Rodney Short Builders Inc. to Todd Builders LLC, Lot 28 Stoney Creek Subdivision, $26,750

• Combs Colt LLC to Todd Builders LLC, Lots 24-27 Stoney Creek Subdivision, $107,000

• Allis Reppert to Jesse Turpin and Rhonda Middleton, Lot 142 Mountain View Subdivision, $174,900

• Anthony Brooks and Eymlin Glenn-Brooks to Turnerbrooks Farm LLC, Tracts Madison County, assigns forever

• Tamara Bland (successor trustee of the Orville L. Owens Revocable Trust) to John and Sharla Davidosn, Unit 24 Highlands Townhomes, $250,000

• Kulkriwes & Gibbons Enterprise LLC to Amon and Sharon Mahon, Lot 199 Heritage Place Subdivison, $213,000

• Denton Thompson to Linda and Steven Maupin, Lot 33 Rolling Acres Subdivison, $155,000

• Donna and Jason Couch to Alexandria Carlos, Lots Dogwood Acres Subdivision, $235,000

• Margaret Black-Fitzpatrick (successor trustee of the Fitzpatrick Family Trust) to Denton Properties LLC, Tract Madison County, $65,000

Aug. 18

• Shannon and Billy Ramsey Jr. to Eric and Angela Romney, Tract 4 P11/55, $149,000

• Chengyi Zhang and He Qin to Andrea Guilds and Kathy Dixon, Lot 47 Brookline Subdivison, $260,000

• ASQ Properties LLC to Haddix Contracting and Excavation Inc., Lot 20 Boones Trace Subdivision, $24,000

• Cain Homes LLC to Loretta Anderson, Lot 13 Ashpark Subdivision, $195,000

• Kat Yamazaki to Bradford and Karen Alexander, Lot 17 Boones Trace Subdivision, $18,500

• Edith Smith, and John and Beverly Smith to Benjamin and Grace Sweger, TractP29/71, $116,000

• Gerald Felanand Amy Deaton to Hans and Leslie Mentzer, Lot 5 Townline Subdivison, $278,000

• Higher Ways LLC to Sunlight Partners LLC, Lot 205-B P6/29, $350,000

• Leslie Hatfield to Luke and Kaelyn Prince, Lot 4 Rose Trace Subdivison, $239,900

• Vickey and Thomas Strunk Jr. to Stephen Phillips and Megan Click, Tract 26B P8/119, $374,900

• The Estate of William Connor to Michele and Kevin Sparks, Lot 6 Wildwood Acres Subdivision, $175,000

• E 52 Developers LLC to FTM Construction Inc., Lot 8 Doves Landing Subdivision, $1

• Gary and Lora Hansford to WW Investments LLC, Lot 2 Menelaus Manor Subdivision, $90,000

• Kentucky Elite Builders LLC to Bradley Althauser, Lot 4 Ashpark Subdivision, $198,700

Aug. 19

• Rose and Caldwell Investments LLC to Michel Leger, Lots 104 and 113 Hidden Hills Subdivision, $26,000

• Matthew and Amber Cantrell to Craig Stahl and Claudia Stahl (unmarried), Lot 6 Derby Chase Subdivision, $290,000

• Pace/Ramsey LLC to James Keeton, Lot 5 October Glory @ Golden Leaf, $40,000

• L & P Investments LLC to Billy and Judy Walters, Lot 66 Waco Heights Subdivision, $255,000

• Bobby and Nancy McMahan to Rock Solid Storage LLC, Lot 2 P28/66, $85,000

• The Estate of Nan Wood to H C Devasher Properties LLC , Lot BP7/148, $30,000

• Triple M LLC to Karl Burger, Lots 1-3 Smallwood Subdivision Addition, $146,000

• Glynn and Lesia Tucker to Virgil Tate, Lot 12 Golden Point Subdivision, $350,000

• Phillip and Lori Murray to Daniel Dunn and Taylor Clayton, Lot 26 Boones Trace Subdivision, $387,450

• Elizabeth Coblentz-Knuteson and Brady Knuteson to Brammell Historic Properties LLC, Lot 17 P1/25, $167,000

• Thomas Mackerley to Chassity Ostrander, Lots Meadow View Subdivision, $26,000

• K & L Developers LLC to J. Flynn Inc., Lot 80 Grey Oaks Subdivision, $39,000

• Beverly and Charles Chambers to Christopher and Gracie Hagar, Lot 8 Arlington View Addition, $110,000

• James and Ellen Keeton to Houghton Homes LLC, Lot 5 October Glory @ Golden Leaf, $40,000

